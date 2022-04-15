(Photo by Focus Features/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Anya Taylor Joy Movies and Series Ranked

Welcome to our ranking of movies and series of Anya Taylor Joy! We start with her Certified Fresh works, including her career introduction in The Witch, Netflix’s addictive chess miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, Edgar Wright’s swinging Last Night in Soho, and the fifth season of Peaky Blinders. Those are followed by Glass, the sequel to M. Night Shyamalan’s surprising Split, and the long-delayed New Mutants, the last in Fox’s run with Marvel and X-Men.

#4 Thoroughbreds (2017) 87% #4 Adjusted Score: 95861% Critics Consensus: Thoroughbreds juggles genres with panache, delivering a well-written and refreshingly unpredictable entry in the teen thriller genre. Synopsis: Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished... Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished... [More] Starring: Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anton Yelchin, Paul Sparks Directed By: Cory Finley

#5 EMMA. (2020) 86% #5 Adjusted Score: 103471% Critics Consensus: Other adaptations may do a better job of consistently capturing the spirit of the classic source material, but Jane Austen fans should still find a solid match in this Emma. Synopsis: Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up... Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up... [More] Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth Directed By: Autumn de Wilde

#7 Barry (2016) 80% #7 Adjusted Score: 82694% Critics Consensus: Barry opens a speculative window into a future president's formative college years, offering a flawed yet compelling glimpse of American history in the making. Synopsis: Barack Obama arrives in New York in the fall of 1981 for his junior year at Columbia University. He struggles... Barack Obama arrives in New York in the fall of 1981 for his junior year at Columbia University. He struggles... [More] Starring: Devon Terrell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ashley Judd, Jenna Elfman Directed By: Vikram Gandhi

#11 Radioactive (2019) 63% #11 Adjusted Score: 72820% Critics Consensus: Radioactive's flawed script and counterproductive storytelling choices are offset by Rosamund Pike's central performance in a sincere tribute to a brilliant scientific mind. Synopsis: After the death of her beloved husband, Marie Curie's commitment to science remains strong as she tries to explain previously... After the death of her beloved husband, Marie Curie's commitment to science remains strong as she tries to explain previously... [More] Starring: Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jonathan Aris Directed By: Marjane Satrapi