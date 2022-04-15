(Photo by Focus Features/ courtesy Everett Collection)
Anya Taylor Joy Movies and Series Ranked
Welcome to our ranking of movies and series of
! We start with her Certified Fresh works, including her career introduction in Anya Taylor Joy The Witch, Netflix’s addictive chess miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, Edgar Wright’s swinging Last Night in Soho, and the fifth season of Peaky Blinders. Those are followed by Glass, the sequel to M. Night Shyamalan’s surprising Split, and the long-delayed New Mutants, the last in Fox’s run with Marvel and X-Men.
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Its moves aren't always perfect, but between Anya Taylor-Joy's magnetic performance, incredibly realized period details, and emotionally intelligent writing, The Queen's Gambit is an absolute win.
#2
Adjusted Score: 111606%
Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is visually compelling, The Witch delivers a deeply unsettling exercise in slow-building horror that suggests great things for debuting writer-director Robert Eggers.
In 1630 New England, panic and despair envelops a farmer, his wife and their children when youngest son Samuel suddenly...
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An epic fantasy adventure that will please old and new fans alike, Age of Resistance expertly builds on the lore of The Dark Crystal, crafting compelling new mythos without losing sight of the humanity at the story's heart.
#4
Adjusted Score: 95861%
Critics Consensus: Thoroughbreds juggles genres with panache, delivering a well-written and refreshingly unpredictable entry in the teen thriller genre.
Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished...
#5
Adjusted Score: 103471%
Critics Consensus: Other adaptations may do a better job of consistently capturing the spirit of the classic source material, but Jane Austen fans should still find a solid match in this Emma.
Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up...
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While Peaky Blinders's fifth season suffers somewhat from superficial characterization, it remains one of TVs most visually thrilling endeavors.
#7
Adjusted Score: 82694%
Critics Consensus: Barry opens a speculative window into a future president's formative college years, offering a flawed yet compelling glimpse of American history in the making.
Barack Obama arrives in New York in the fall of 1981 for his junior year at Columbia University. He struggles...
#8
Adjusted Score: 100977%
Critics Consensus: Split serves as a dramatic tour de force for James McAvoy in multiple roles -- and finds writer-director M. Night Shyamalan returning resoundingly to thrilling form.
Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), there remains one still...
#9
Adjusted Score: 93294%
Critics Consensus: Although it struggles to maintain its thrilling early momentum, Last Night in Soho shows flashes of Edgar Wright at his most stylish and ambitious.
In acclaimed director Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where...
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Peaky Blinders’ sixth season gracefully addresses the untimely passing of star Helen McCrory while setting the stage for a fitting climax to this epic saga of likable scalawags.
#11
Adjusted Score: 72820%
Critics Consensus: Radioactive's flawed script and counterproductive storytelling choices are offset by Rosamund Pike's central performance in a sincere tribute to a brilliant scientific mind.
After the death of her beloved husband, Marie Curie's commitment to science remains strong as she tries to explain previously...
#12
Adjusted Score: 52878%
Critics Consensus: Marrowbone's effective setting and strong cast can't make up for thinly conceived characters and a story short on genuine scares.
A young man and his younger siblings who have concealed the death of their mother to remain together are plagued...
#13
Adjusted Score: 37706%
Critics Consensus: Strong acting and good intentions aren't enough to overcome all the obvious turns in Here Are the Young Men's derivative story.
HERE ARE THE YOUNG MEN, Based on the acclaimed novel by Rob Doyle, catalogs the last hurrah of three high...
#14
Adjusted Score: 46654%
Critics Consensus: Morgan neglects to develop its decent premise, opting instead to settle for a garden-variety sci-fi thriller with more action than ideas.
Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a bioengineered child who began walking and talking after one month of existence, exceeding the wildest...
#15
Adjusted Score: 61850%
Critics Consensus: Glass displays a few glimmers of M. Night Shyamalan at his twisty world-building best, but ultimately disappoints as the conclusion to the writer-director's long-gestating trilogy.
David Dunn tries to stay one step ahead of the law while delivering vigilante justice on the streets of Philadelphia....
#16
Adjusted Score: 44003%
Critics Consensus: Rendering a list of potentially explosive ingredients mostly inert, The New Mutants is a franchise spinoff that's less than the sum of its super-powered parts.
Five teenage mutants -- Mirage, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot and Magik -- undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure...
#17
Adjusted Score: 21034%
Critics Consensus: Much like the toys it advertises, Playmobil: The Movie seems sadly destined to be regarded as a superficially similar yet less desirable alternative to the competition.
Maria and her younger brother Charlie find themselves magically transported to the fantastical world of Playmobil. While there, they encounter...
