Michelle Rodriguez Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of Michelle Rodriguez! The guide starts with her Certified Fresh films, including her 2000 debut Girlfight, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, highest-grossing movie at one point Avatar, and Furious 7, the highlight of the franchise.

Rodriguez’s Fresh films include plenty more F&F (Fast & Furious 6, The Fate of the Furious, F9 The Fast Saga), and cult sci-fi favorite Alita: Battle Angel. —Alex Vo

#1 Widows (2018) 91% #1 Adjusted Score: 112271% Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen. Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More] Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Steve McQueen

#3 Girlfight (2000) 87% #3 Adjusted Score: 91243% Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut. Synopsis: Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... [More] Starring: Michelle Rodriguez, Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderone, Santiago Douglas Directed By: Karyn Kusama

#4 Avatar (2009) 82% #4 Adjusted Score: 94970% Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking. Synopsis: James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... [More] Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Directed By: James Cameron

#10 Crisis (2021) 66% #10 Adjusted Score: 73347% Critics Consensus: With its serious-minded story, Crisis aims higher than many crime thrillers -- but uneven acting and a spotty script mean the end result falls short of its goals. Synopsis: A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation. An architect recovering from an Oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth... A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation. An architect recovering from an Oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth... [More] Starring: Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear Directed By: Nicholas Jarecki