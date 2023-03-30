(Photo by Universal Pictures International/Courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Paramount.)
Michelle Rodriguez Movies Ranked
We’re ranking the films of Michelle Rodriguez! The guide starts with her Certified Fresh films, including her 2000 debut Girlfight, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, highest-grossing movie at one point Avatar, and Furious 7, the highlight of the franchise.
Rodriguez’s Fresh films include plenty more F&F (Fast & Furious 6, The Fate of the Furious, F9 The Fast Saga), and cult sci-fi favorite Alita: Battle Angel. —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 112271%
Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen.
Synopsis:
A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 98123%
Critics Consensus: An infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves offers fun fantasy and adventure even if you don't know your HP from your OP.
Synopsis:
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 91243%
Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut.
Synopsis:
Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 94970%
Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking.
Synopsis:
James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 91560%
Critics Consensus: Serving up a fresh round of over-the-top thrills while adding unexpected dramatic heft, Furious 7 keeps the franchise moving in more ways than one.
Synopsis:
After defeating international terrorist Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and the rest of the crew... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 77876%
Critics Consensus: Machete is messy, violent, shallow, and tasteless -- and that's precisely the point of one of the summer's most cartoonishly enjoyable films.
Synopsis:
After nearly being killed during a violent fight with a powerful drug lord, a former Mexican Federale known as Machete... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 77925%
Critics Consensus: With high-octane humor and terrific action scenes, Fast & Furious 6 builds upon the winning blockbuster formula that made Fast 5 a critical and commercial success.
Synopsis:
Since Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian's (Paul Walker) heist in Rio left them and their crew very rich people, they've... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 88768%
Critics Consensus: The Fate of the Furious opens a new chapter in the franchise, fueled by the same infectious cast chemistry and over-the-top action fans have come to expect.
Synopsis:
With Dom and Letty married, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the crew exonerated, the globe-trotting team has... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 70819%
Critics Consensus: It's nowhere near as inventive as its off-the-wall premise might suggest, but Turbo boasts just enough colorful visual thrills and sharp voice acting to recommend as undemanding family-friendly fare.
Synopsis:
Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 73347%
Critics Consensus: With its serious-minded story, Crisis aims higher than many crime thrillers -- but uneven acting and a spotty script mean the end result falls short of its goals.
Synopsis:
A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation. An architect recovering from an Oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 66239%
Critics Consensus: The surfing sequences are exhilarating, but the plot is pretty forgettable and trite.
Synopsis:
Nothing gets between Anne Marie (Kate Bosworth) and her board. Living in a beach shack with three roommates including her... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 79641%
Critics Consensus: Alita: Battle Angel's story struggles to keep up with its special effects, but fans of futuristic sci-fi action may still find themselves more than sufficiently entertained.
Synopsis:
Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 74495%
Critics Consensus: F9 sends the franchise hurtling further over the top than ever, but director Justin Lin's knack for preposterous set pieces keeps the action humming.
Synopsis:
Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 57614%
Critics Consensus: Well intentioned and passionate, this docu-drama about the 1999 WTO protests is heavier on politics than character development.
Synopsis:
In 1999, members of the World Trade Organization arrive in Seattle for negotiations that are closed to the public. Concerned... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 59504%
Critics Consensus: Sleek and shiny on the surface, The Fast and the Furious recalls those cheesy teenage exploitation flicks of the 1950s.
Synopsis:
Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) enjoys the adrenaline of street car racing and his fans treat him like a rock star.... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 53318%
Critics Consensus: A competent, but routine police thriller.
Synopsis:
Hondo Harrelson (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits Jim Street (Colin Farrell) to join an elite unit of the Los Angeles Police... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 46037%
Critics Consensus: Smurfs: The Lost Village may satisfy very young viewers and hardcore Smurfaholics, but its predictable story and bland animation continue the franchise's recent mediocre streak.
Synopsis:
Best friends Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) use a special map that... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 29488%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Twelve-year-old Milton Adams (William Ainscough) feels his world is in crisis. With his parents stressing about their careers and finances,... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 44527%
Critics Consensus: Overlong and overly burdened with war movie clichés, Battle: Los Angeles will entertain only the most ardent action junkies.
Synopsis:
For many years, humans have reported various UFO sightings around the world, fueling speculation about the existence of life on... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 38774%
Critics Consensus: Like other video game adapations, Resident Evil is loud, violent, formulaic, and cheesy.
Synopsis:
Based on the popular video game, Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez star as the leaders of a commando team who... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 36643%
Critics Consensus: The Assignment's premise is bizarrely intriguing; unfortunately, it's also just one of many ingredients fumbled in a disappointing misfire from director Walter Hill.
Synopsis:
After being double-crossed, a hit man becomes a hit woman with help from a rogue surgeon. She sets out for... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 33312%
Critics Consensus: While possessed with the same schlocky lunacy as its far superior predecessor, Machete Kills loses the first installment's spark in a less deftly assembled sequel.
Synopsis:
When the president (Carlos Estevez) of the United States has a mission that would be impossible for just any mortal... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 34417%
Critics Consensus: While Fast and Furious features the requisite action and stunts, the filmmakers have failed to provide a competent story or compelling characters.
Synopsis:
When a crime brings them back to the mean streets of Los Angeles, fugitive ex-convict Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 30233%
Critics Consensus: Resident Evil: Retribution offers everything one might reasonably expect from the fifth installment in a heavily action-dependent franchise -- which means very little beyond stylishly hollow CGI-enhanced set pieces.
Synopsis:
As Umbrella Corp.'s deadly T-virus continues to turn the world's population into legions of flesh-eating zombies, Alice (Milla Jovovich), the... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 17079%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Brothers John (Oliver Hudson) and Matt (Eric Lively) have inherited an island cabin from their recently deceased uncle. Along with... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 5205%
Critics Consensus: BloodRayne is an absurd sword-and-sorcery vid-game adaptation from schlock-maestro Uwe Boll, featuring a distinguished (and slumming) cast.
Synopsis:
In 18th-century Romania, after spending much of her life in a traveling circus, human-vampire hybrid Rayne (Kristanna Loken) escapes and... [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A no-nonsense cop (Adrien Brody) has a flair for fashion and a celebrity (Lindsay Lohan) takes revenge on the paparazzi... [More]