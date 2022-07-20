(Photo by Small Island Films /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Shark Movies (And Worst) Ranked by Tomatometer

You’re gonna need a bigger screen. But that’s only if you want to take in the full awesome glory of earth’s bitiest avenger: the shark! It’s the only apex predator we humans have cleared time from our busy schedule to pay humble tribute to (we’ve certainly never heard of Sperm Whale Week), Rotten Tomatoes likewise took the time to put together our list of the best shark movies (and the worst) ever — all ranked by Tomatometer.

Our love/hate cinematic relationship with sharks began with directing legend Samuel Fuller and his aptly titled Shark! in 1969, a movie which effectively killed his career for a decade, until 1980’s The Big Red One. Here was a lesson most people would take wisdom from (sharks, even the ones you make up, are not to be trifled with), but it takes a certain cavalier breed to make it as a director, forging ahead where others spectacularly failed.

Enter Steven Spielberg. His 1975 masterpiece Jaws, infamous in almost destroying the young auteur mentally and professionally, would become the first-ever blockbuster. It buoyed the summer season out of the doldrums and turned it into a big-budget movie destination, while instilling a real fear of deep water for a whole generation.

It’s been open season for shark movies in Hollywood ever since, and in the ensuing decades we’ve gotten camp classics (Sharknado!), modern hits (The Shallows!), the lovable (Deep Blue Sea!), and the very much not-so (Ghost Shark!). Now that we’re all chums caught up on some fishy history, continue on to see every shark movie ever that chomped up a Tomatometer!

#1 Jaws (1975) 97% #1 Adjusted Score: 104950% Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#2 Playing With Sharks (2021) 95% #2 Adjusted Score: 96536% Critics Consensus: A fascinating tribute to a pioneer as well as an engrossing act of environmental advocacy, Playing with Sharks makes up in enjoyment what it lacks in depth. Synopsis: Photographer Valerie Taylor becomes a trailblazing advocate for the ocean's most maligned and misunderstood creatures.... Photographer Valerie Taylor becomes a trailblazing advocate for the ocean's most maligned and misunderstood creatures.... [More] Starring: Ron Taylor, Valerie Taylor Directed By: Sally Aitken

#4 Sharkwater (2006) 79% #4 Adjusted Score: 79939% Critics Consensus: In addition to its breathtaking underwater photography, Sharkwater has a convincing, impassioned argument of how the plight of sharks affects everyone. Synopsis: Arguing that sharks are misunderstood as dangerous creatures, biologist Rob Stewart travels to the Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica and other... Arguing that sharks are misunderstood as dangerous creatures, biologist Rob Stewart travels to the Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica and other... [More] Starring: Directed By: Rob Stewart

#6 Sharkwater Extinction (2018) 100% #6 Adjusted Score: 100987% Critics Consensus: Beautiful yet gut-wrenching, Sharkwater Extinction offers an eye-opening condemnation of an illegal trade -- and a poignant farewell to a talented filmmaker. Synopsis: Filmmaker Rob Stewart travels across oceans to expose the illegal and violent underworld of shark finning.... Filmmaker Rob Stewart travels across oceans to expose the illegal and violent underworld of shark finning.... [More] Starring: Rob Stewart Directed By: Rob Stewart

#8 Sharks (2004) 75% #8 Adjusted Score: 58029% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau documents face-to-face encounters with a wide variety of the ocean's ultimate predators, including white, hammerhead and whale... Oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau documents face-to-face encounters with a wide variety of the ocean's ultimate predators, including white, hammerhead and whale... [More] Starring: Geoffrey Bateman Directed By: Jean-Jaques Mantello