Best Shark Movies (And Worst) Ranked by Tomatometer

You’re gonna need a bigger screen. But that’s only if you want to take in the full awesome glory of earth’s bitiest avenger: the shark! It’s the only apex predator we humans have cleared time from our busy schedule to pay humble tribute to (we’ve certainly never heard of Sperm Whale Week), Rotten Tomatoes likewise took the time to put together our list of the best shark movies (and the worst) ever — all ranked by Tomatometer.

Our love/hate cinematic relationship with sharks began with directing legend Samuel Fuller and his aptly titled Shark! in 1969, a movie which effectively killed his career for a decade, until 1980’s The Big Red One. Here was a lesson most people would take wisdom from (sharks, even the ones you make up, are not to be trifled with), but it takes a certain cavalier breed to make it as a director, forging ahead where others spectacularly failed.

Enter Steven Spielberg. His 1975 masterpiece Jaws, infamous in almost destroying the young auteur mentally and professionally, would become the first-ever blockbuster. It buoyed the summer season out of the doldrums and turned it into a big-budget movie destination, while instilling a real fear of deep water for a whole generation.

It’s been open season for shark movies in Hollywood ever since, and in the ensuing decades we’ve gotten camp classics (Sharknado!), modern hits (The Shallows!), the lovable (Deep Blue Sea!), and the very much not-so (Ghost Shark!). Now that we’re all chums caught up on some fishy history, continue on to see every shark movie ever that chomped up a Tomatometer!

#1 Jaws (1975) 97% #1 Adjusted Score: 104950% Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#2 Playing With Sharks (2021) 95% #2 Adjusted Score: 96536% Critics Consensus: A fascinating tribute to a pioneer as well as an engrossing act of environmental advocacy, Playing with Sharks makes up in enjoyment what it lacks in depth. Synopsis: Photographer Valerie Taylor becomes a trailblazing advocate for the ocean's most maligned and misunderstood creatures.... Photographer Valerie Taylor becomes a trailblazing advocate for the ocean's most maligned and misunderstood creatures.... [More] Starring: Ron Taylor, Valerie Taylor Directed By: Sally Aitken

#4 Sharkwater (2006) 79% #4 Adjusted Score: 79939% Critics Consensus: In addition to its breathtaking underwater photography, Sharkwater has a convincing, impassioned argument of how the plight of sharks affects everyone. Synopsis: Arguing that sharks are misunderstood as dangerous creatures, biologist Rob Stewart travels to the Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica and other... Arguing that sharks are misunderstood as dangerous creatures, biologist Rob Stewart travels to the Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica and other... [More] Starring: Directed By: Rob Stewart

#6 Sharkwater Extinction (2018) 100% #6 Adjusted Score: 100987% Critics Consensus: Beautiful yet gut-wrenching, Sharkwater Extinction offers an eye-opening condemnation of an illegal trade -- and a poignant farewell to a talented filmmaker. Synopsis: Filmmaker Rob Stewart travels across oceans to expose the illegal and violent underworld of shark finning.... Filmmaker Rob Stewart travels across oceans to expose the illegal and violent underworld of shark finning.... [More] Starring: Rob Stewart Directed By: Rob Stewart

#7 The Reef (2010) 80% #7 Adjusted Score: 72759% Critics Consensus: A gripping example of less-is-more horror, The Reef is the rare shark attack movie that isn't content to merely tread water. Synopsis: A sailing trip becomes a disaster for a group of friends when the boat sinks and a white shark hunts... A sailing trip becomes a disaster for a group of friends when the boat sinks and a white shark hunts... [More] Starring: Damian Walshe-Howling, Gyton Grantley, Adrienne Pickering, Zoe Naylor Directed By: Andrew Traucki

#8 Sharks (2004) 75% #8 Adjusted Score: 58029% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau documents face-to-face encounters with a wide variety of the ocean's ultimate predators, including white, hammerhead and whale... Oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau documents face-to-face encounters with a wide variety of the ocean's ultimate predators, including white, hammerhead and whale... [More] Starring: Geoffrey Bateman Directed By: Jean-Jaques Mantello

#11 Jaws 2 (1978) 61% #11 Adjusted Score: 60582% Critics Consensus: Jaws 2 never approaches the lingering thrills of its classic predecessor, but it's reasonably entertaining for a sequel that has no reason to exist. Synopsis: Years after the shark attacks that left Amity Island reeling, Sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) finds new trouble lurking in... Years after the shark attacks that left Amity Island reeling, Sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) finds new trouble lurking in... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Joseph Mascolo Directed By: Jeannot Szwarc

#16 Bait (2012) 46% #16 Adjusted Score: 45712% Critics Consensus: Bait isn't entirely lacking in the shark action department, but a silly story and thinly sketched characters may leave audiences bored between bloody attacks. Synopsis: A freak tsunami traps a group of people in a submerged grocery store. As they try to escape, they are... A freak tsunami traps a group of people in a submerged grocery store. As they try to escape, they are... [More] Starring: Xavier Samuel, Phoebe Tonkin, Sharni Vinson, Julian McMahon Directed By: Kimble Rendall

#17 The Meg (2018) 45% #17 Adjusted Score: 64091% Critics Consensus: The Meg sets audiences up for a good old-fashioned B-movie creature feature, but lacks the genre thrills -- or the cheesy bite -- to make it worth diving in. Synopsis: Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at... Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Cliff Curtis Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

#20 Great White (2021) 43% #20 Adjusted Score: 43306% Critics Consensus: It's far from the most toothless shark thriller, but Great White lacks the killer storytelling instinct necessary to stay afloat. Synopsis: In GREAT WHITE, a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five seaplane passengers are stranded miles from shore.... In GREAT WHITE, a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five seaplane passengers are stranded miles from shore.... [More] Starring: Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tim Kano Directed By: Martin Wilson