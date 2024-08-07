(Photo by Sony Pictures Releasing /Courtesy Everett Collection. IT ENDS WITH US.)

Best Rom-Coms and Romance Movies of 2024

Look, with the recent successes of Anyone But You or even Ticket to Paradise, we’re not saying rom-coms and romance movies are back to full life in theaters, but that their demise has been greatly exaggerated. (Just like our last few dates off the apps.) And besides, in the privacy of our homes? Things are really heating up, with plenty of choices on streaming services, both from abroad and of every outlook.

So when we put together our guide of the 2024’s best rom-coms and romance movies, we’re looking at PDAs for everyone to see in fawning awe (we won’t acknowledge of any other reaction) and what’s happening behind shuttered living room curtains. This includes It Ends With Us (starring Blake Lively, adapting Colleen Hoover‘s multi-million best-seller), Hit Man (starring and co-written Glen Powell…so he’s got brains to go with the rest of the package?), Challengers (featuring Zendaya in a love triangle and sports shorts), The Fall Guy (with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the Barbenheimer reunification we didn’t know we needed), Love Lies Bleeding (the unapologetic thriller with Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian), Fly Me to the Moon (Scarlett Johannsson and Channing Tatum take a gambit on romance), The Idea of You (if Anne Hathaway’s happy, we’re happy), and Upgraded (a good old-fashioned rom-com with Camila Mendes).

We’ve ranked the list by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh movies first. Whether it’s date night or friends outing, or something to cozy up with a partner (even if it is a pint of ice cream), with all the choices, tonight’s the night you’ll find a match.

#2 Hit Man (2023) 95% #2 Adjusted Score: 111598% Critics Consensus: A deceptively dark thriller that's also loaded with laughs, Hit Man is an outstanding showcase for leading man Glen Powell -- and one of the most purely entertaining films of Richard Linklater's career. Synopsis: Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... [More] Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta Directed By: Richard Linklater

#4 Challengers (2024) 88% #4 Adjusted Score: 112829% Critics Consensus: With its trio of outstanding performers volleying their star power back and forth without ever dropping the ball, Challengers is a kinetic and sexy romp at court. Synopsis: From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force... From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force... [More] Starring: Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist, A.J. Lister Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

#9 Upgraded (2024) 76% #9 Adjusted Score: 77953% Critics Consensus: Lightly entertaining even as it hews to genre conventions, Upgraded is an appealing option for anyone seeking a good old-fashioned rom-com. Synopsis: Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her... Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her... [More] Starring: Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, Thomas Kretschmann, Grégory Montel Directed By: Carlson Young