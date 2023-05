(Photo by Fox./Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Auto Racing Movies of All Time, Ranked by Tomatometer

Red flag, green flag, go! Let’s burn rubber as we ranking the best auto and car racing movies of all time by Tomatometer! We start with Certified Fresh classics, putting audiences in the driver’s seat at 24 Hours of Le Mans (Ford v Ferrari), Formula One Grand Prix (Rush), and NASCAR (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby).

(We focused on sanctioned sport of auto racing, so we’re saving your cannonball runs, death races, and Tokyo drifts for another day.)

Those are followed up with popular favorites, including the Indy 500 highlight Winning (starring real-life speed legend Paul Newman), Tom Cruise’s Days of Thunder, the cult dazzler Speed Racer, and family-oriented films like Cars, Turbo, and the Herbie entries.

#1 Ford v Ferrari (2019) 92% #1 Adjusted Score: 112621% Critics Consensus: Ford v Ferrari delivers all the polished auto action audiences will expect -- and balances it with enough gripping human drama to satisfy non-racing enthusiasts. Synopsis: American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics... American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe Directed By: James Mangold

#3 Cars (2006) 75% #3 Adjusted Score: 82263% Critics Consensus: Cars offers visual treats that more than compensate for its somewhat thinly written story, adding up to a satisfying diversion for younger viewers. Synopsis: While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... [More] Starring: Owen Wilson, Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy Directed By: John Lasseter

#5 Racing Dreams (2009) 100% #5 Adjusted Score: 100101% Critics Consensus: Racing Dreams offers an absorbing peek at the lives of young NASCAR hopefuls that should resonate with racing enthusiasts as well as viewers with no connection to the sport. Synopsis: Marshall Curry goes behind the scenes of the World Karting Association, a youth racing league that often serves as a... Marshall Curry goes behind the scenes of the World Karting Association, a youth racing league that often serves as a... [More] Starring: Annabeth Barnes Directed By: Marshall Curry

#13 Cars 3 (2017) 68% #13 Adjusted Score: 84010% Critics Consensus: Cars 3 has an unexpectedly poignant story to go with its dazzling animation, suggesting Pixar's most middle-of-the-road franchise may have a surprising amount of tread left. Synopsis: Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... [More] Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Chris Cooper Directed By: Brian Fee

#14 Turbo (2013) 67% #14 Adjusted Score: 70856% Critics Consensus: It's nowhere near as inventive as its off-the-wall premise might suggest, but Turbo boasts just enough colorful visual thrills and sharp voice acting to recommend as undemanding family-friendly fare. Synopsis: Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Michael Peña, Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: David Soren