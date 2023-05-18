(Photo by Fox./Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Auto Racing Movies of All Time, Ranked by Tomatometer

Red flag, green flag, go! Let’s burn rubber as we ranking the best auto and car racing movies of all time by Tomatometer! We start with Certified Fresh classics, putting audiences in the driver’s seat at 24 Hours of Le Mans (Ford v Ferrari), Formula One Grand Prix (Rush), and NASCAR (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby).

(We focused on sanctioned sport of auto racing, so we’re saving your cannonball runs, death races, and Tokyo drifts for another day.)

Those are followed up with popular favorites, including the Indy 500 highlight Winning (starring real-life speed legend Paul Newman), Tom Cruise’s Days of Thunder, the cult dazzler Speed Racer, and family-oriented films like Cars, Turbo, and the Herbie entries.

#5 Racing Dreams (2009) 100% #5 Adjusted Score: 100101% Critics Consensus: Racing Dreams offers an absorbing peek at the lives of young NASCAR hopefuls that should resonate with racing enthusiasts as well as viewers with no connection to the sport. Synopsis: Marshall Curry goes behind the scenes of the World Karting Association, a youth racing league that often serves as a... Marshall Curry goes behind the scenes of the World Karting Association, a youth racing league that often serves as a... [More] Starring: Annabeth Barnes Directed By: Marshall Curry

#13 Cars 3 (2017) 68% #13 Adjusted Score: 84010% Critics Consensus: Cars 3 has an unexpectedly poignant story to go with its dazzling animation, suggesting Pixar's most middle-of-the-road franchise may have a surprising amount of tread left. Synopsis: Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... [More] Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Chris Cooper Directed By: Brian Fee