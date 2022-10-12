(Photo by New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection)

86 Best ’80s Horror Movies

Welcome to Camp Rotten! We’ve got lakes for skinny dipping, Necronomicons for candle-lit reading, and your esteemed camp counselors: A finer breed of spurned psychos, unstable writers, and sarcastic undead you’ll never meet. That’s right, wastoid, they’re all here and more in our list of the 84 Best 1980s Horror Movies!

After the 1970s blew the doors open on horror for mass appeal, and New Hollywood directors became, well, Hollywood, the industry started cranking the movies out by the bloody bucketload. During this hallowed decade of spandex and Spandau Ballet, slashers hit critical bloat (Friday the 13th, Sleepaway Camp), as guffaws mixed in with the guts (Return of the Living Dead, Evil Dead 2). Horror directors who made their name in the ’70s, like John Carpenter and Tobe Hooper, put up valiant fights with The Thing and Poltergeist. And when in doubt, Hollywood just twirled the rolodex to that subtle off-white card with Stephen King’s number on it (The Shining, The Dead Zone).

Alright you sportos, motorheads, geeks, zeeks, bloods, dweebies, and head bangers: See who’s really bad with the best scary 1980s movies that did blast ever so bodaciously from the theaters and out your VCR! —Alex Vo

#1 Aliens (1986) 98% 94% #1 Adjusted Score: 105651% Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver. Synopsis: After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser Directed By: James Cameron

#13 Gremlins (1984) 86% 78% #13 Adjusted Score: 91422% Critics Consensus: Whether you choose to see it as a statement on consumer culture or simply a special effects-heavy popcorn flick, Gremlins is a minor classic. Synopsis: A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... [More] Starring: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Frances Lee McCain Directed By: Joe Dante

#17 Beetlejuice (1988) 85% 82% #17 Adjusted Score: 88864% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family. Synopsis: After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Tim Burton

#28 Opera (1987) 90% 79% #28 Adjusted Score: 90040% Critics Consensus: The Opera house location gives plenty to work with for director Dario Argento, who hits his decadently bloody high notes here. Synopsis: A hooded figure forces a young diva (Cristina Marsillach) to watch as he murders performers in a production of Verdi's... A hooded figure forces a young diva (Cristina Marsillach) to watch as he murders performers in a production of Verdi's... [More] Starring: Cristina Marsillach, Urbano Barberini, Daria Nicolodi, Ian Charleson Directed By: Dario Argento

#48 Q (1982) 73% 43% #48 Adjusted Score: 74738% Critics Consensus: Q's campy charms may be lost on audiences who want their monsters frightening, but a game cast and lovingly retrograde visual effects give this kaiju romp some majesty. Synopsis: A fleeing gangland flunky (Michael Moriarty) finds the New York nest of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl, the man-eating flying serpent.... A fleeing gangland flunky (Michael Moriarty) finds the New York nest of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl, the man-eating flying serpent.... [More] Starring: Michael Moriarty, David Carradine, Candy Clark, Richard Roundtree Directed By: Larry Cohen

#50 Child's Play (1988) 71% 63% #50 Adjusted Score: 73844% Critics Consensus: Child's Play occasionally stumbles across its tonal tightrope of comedy and horror, but its genuinely creepy monster and some deft direction by Tom Holland makes this chiller stand out on the shelf. Synopsis: Gunned down by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), dying murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses black magic to put... Gunned down by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), dying murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses black magic to put... [More] Starring: Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif Directed By: Tom Holland

#52 Bad Taste (1987) 71% 75% #52 Adjusted Score: 71828% Critics Consensus: Peter Jackson's early low-budget shocker boasts a disgusting premise - aliens harvesting humans for fast food - that gives the budding auteur plenty of room for gross-out visuals and absurd cleverness. Synopsis: Gun-toting assassins try to wipe out a group of aliens that wants to use humans in New Zealand for food.... Gun-toting assassins try to wipe out a group of aliens that wants to use humans in New Zealand for food.... [More] Starring: Peter Jackson, Mike Minett, Pete O'Herne, Terry Potter Directed By: Peter Jackson

#53 Hellraiser (1987) 70% 73% #53 Adjusted Score: 73613% Critics Consensus: Elevated by writer-director Clive Barker's fiendishly unique vision, Hellraiser offers a disquieting - and sadistically smart - alternative to mindless gore. Synopsis: Sexual deviant Frank (Sean Chapman) inadvertently opens a portal to hell when he tinkers with a box he bought while... Sexual deviant Frank (Sean Chapman) inadvertently opens a portal to hell when he tinkers with a box he bought while... [More] Starring: Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, Sean Chapman Directed By: Clive Barker

#67 Pumpkinhead (1988) 65% 48% #67 Adjusted Score: 65804% Critics Consensus: With effects work and solid direction from Stan Winston -- and Lance Henriksen adding welcome gravitas -- Pumpkinhead is a creature feature that stands a cut above. Synopsis: After his son dies in a hit-and-run accident, Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen) seeks revenge against the teenagers responsible. With the... After his son dies in a hit-and-run accident, Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen) seeks revenge against the teenagers responsible. With the... [More] Starring: Lance Henriksen, Jeff East, John DiAquino, Kimberly Ross Directed By: Stan Winston