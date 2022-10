(Photo by New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection)

86 Best ’80s Horror Movies

Welcome to Camp Rotten! We’ve got lakes for skinny dipping, Necronomicons for candle-lit reading, and your esteemed camp counselors: A finer breed of spurned psychos, unstable writers, and sarcastic undead you’ll never meet. That’s right, wastoid, they’re all here and more in our list of the 84 Best 1980s Horror Movies!

After the 1970s blew the doors open on horror for mass appeal, and New Hollywood directors became, well, Hollywood, the industry started cranking the movies out by the bloody bucketload. During this hallowed decade of spandex and Spandau Ballet, slashers hit critical bloat (Friday the 13th, Sleepaway Camp), as guffaws mixed in with the guts (Return of the Living Dead, Evil Dead 2). Horror directors who made their name in the ’70s, like John Carpenter and Tobe Hooper, put up valiant fights with The Thing and Poltergeist. And when in doubt, Hollywood just twirled the rolodex to that subtle off-white card with Stephen King’s number on it (The Shining, The Dead Zone).

Alright you sportos, motorheads, geeks, zeeks, bloods, dweebies, and head bangers: See who’s really bad with the best scary 1980s movies that did blast ever so bodaciously from the theaters and out your VCR! —Alex Vo

#1 Aliens (1986) 98% 94% #1 Adjusted Score: 105651% Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver. Synopsis: After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser Directed By: James Cameron

#2 The Evil Dead (1981) 95% 84% #2 Adjusted Score: 99617% Critics Consensus: This classic low budget horror film combines just the right amount of gore and black humor, giving The Evil Dead an equal amount of thrills and laughs. Synopsis: Ashley "Ash" Williams (Bruce Campbell), his girlfriend and three pals hike into the woods to a cabin for a fun... Ashley "Ash" Williams (Bruce Campbell), his girlfriend and three pals hike into the woods to a cabin for a fun... [More] Starring: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Betsy Baker, Hal Delrich Directed By: Sam Raimi

#5 Re-Animator (1985) 94% 82% #5 Adjusted Score: 98705% Critics Consensus: Perfectly mixing humor and horror, the only thing more effective than Re-Animator's gory scares are its dry, deadpan jokes. Synopsis: A medical student (Jeffrey Combs) brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum.... A medical student (Jeffrey Combs) brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum.... [More] Starring: Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Barbara Crampton, David Gale Directed By: Stuart Gordon

#6 The Fly (1986) 93% 83% #6 Adjusted Score: 99688% Critics Consensus: David Cronenberg combines his trademark affinity for gore and horror with strongly developed characters, making The Fly a surprisingly affecting tragedy. Synopsis: When scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) completes his teleportation device, he decides to test its abilities on himself. Unbeknownst to... When scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) completes his teleportation device, he decides to test its abilities on himself. Unbeknownst to... [More] Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz, Joy Boushel Directed By: David Cronenberg

#11 The Dead Zone (1983) 88% 77% #11 Adjusted Score: 91951% Critics Consensus: The Dead Zone combines taut direction from David Cronenberg and and a rich performance from Christopher Walken to create one of the strongest Stephen King adaptations. Synopsis: When Johnny Smith (Christopher Walken) awakens from a coma caused by a car accident, he finds that years have passed,... When Johnny Smith (Christopher Walken) awakens from a coma caused by a car accident, he finds that years have passed,... [More] Starring: Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom Directed By: David Cronenberg

#13 Gremlins (1984) 86% 78% #13 Adjusted Score: 91422% Critics Consensus: Whether you choose to see it as a statement on consumer culture or simply a special effects-heavy popcorn flick, Gremlins is a minor classic. Synopsis: A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... [More] Starring: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Frances Lee McCain Directed By: Joe Dante

#14 Holy Blood (1989) 86% 87% #14 Adjusted Score: 88542% Critics Consensus: Those unfamiliar with Alejandro Jodorowsky's style may find it overwhelming, but Santa Sangre is a provocative psychedelic journey featuring the director's signature touches of violence, vulgarity, and an oddly personal moral center. Synopsis: In Mexico, the traumatized son (Axel Jodorowsky) of a knife-thrower (Guy Stockwell) and a trapeze artist bonds grotesquely with his... In Mexico, the traumatized son (Axel Jodorowsky) of a knife-thrower (Guy Stockwell) and a trapeze artist bonds grotesquely with his... [More] Starring: Axel Jodorowsky, Blanca Guerra, Guy Stockwell, Sabrina Dennison Directed By: Alejandro Jodorowsky

#17 Beetlejuice (1988) 85% 82% #17 Adjusted Score: 88864% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family. Synopsis: After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Tim Burton

#18 Altered States (1980) 85% 71% #18 Adjusted Score: 88623% Critics Consensus: Extraordinarily daring for a Hollywood film, Altered States attacks the viewer with its inventive, aggressive mix of muddled sound effects and visual pyrotechnics. Synopsis: Respected scientist and psychology professor Edward Jessup (William Hurt) decides to combine his experiments in sensory deprivation tanks with powerful... Respected scientist and psychology professor Edward Jessup (William Hurt) decides to combine his experiments in sensory deprivation tanks with powerful... [More] Starring: William Hurt, Blair Brown, Bob Balaban, Charles Haid Directed By: Ken Russell

#21 The Shining (1980) 82% 93% #21 Adjusted Score: 90727% Critics Consensus: Though it deviates from Stephen King's novel, Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is a chilling, often baroque journey into madness -- exemplified by an unforgettable turn from Jack Nicholson. Synopsis: Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block.... Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block.... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#25 Videodrome (1983) 79% 80% #25 Adjusted Score: 83149% Critics Consensus: Visually audacious, disorienting, and just plain weird, Videodrome's musings on technology, entertainment, and politics still feel fresh today. Synopsis: As the president of a trashy TV channel, Max Renn (James Woods) is desperate for new programming to attract viewers.... As the president of a trashy TV channel, Max Renn (James Woods) is desperate for new programming to attract viewers.... [More] Starring: James Woods, Deborah Harry, Sonja Smits, Peter Dvorsky Directed By: David Cronenberg

#28 Opera (1987) 90% 79% #28 Adjusted Score: 90040% Critics Consensus: The Opera house location gives plenty to work with for director Dario Argento, who hits his decadently bloody high notes here. Synopsis: A hooded figure forces a young diva (Cristina Marsillach) to watch as he murders performers in a production of Verdi's... A hooded figure forces a young diva (Cristina Marsillach) to watch as he murders performers in a production of Verdi's... [More] Starring: Cristina Marsillach, Urbano Barberini, Daria Nicolodi, Ian Charleson Directed By: Dario Argento

#30 Possession (1981) 84% 78% #30 Adjusted Score: 86169% Critics Consensus: Blending genres as effectively as it subverts expectations, Possession uses powerful acting and disquieting imagery to grapple with complex themes. Synopsis: After Anna (Isabelle Adjani) reveals to her husband, Mark (Sam Neill), that she is having an affair, she leaves him... After Anna (Isabelle Adjani) reveals to her husband, Mark (Sam Neill), that she is having an affair, she leaves him... [More] Starring: Isabelle Adjani, Sam Neill, Margit Carstensen, Heinz Bennent Directed By: Andrzej Zulawski

#42 Basket Case (1982) 76% 54% #42 Adjusted Score: 76205% Critics Consensus: While Basket Case definitely delivers all the gonzo gore promised by its cracked premise, it's really set apart by its rich vein of genuine pathos. Synopsis: Duane (Kevin Van Hentenryck) checks into a sleazy hotel with a wicker basket containing his telepathic Siamese twin.... Duane (Kevin Van Hentenryck) checks into a sleazy hotel with a wicker basket containing his telepathic Siamese twin.... [More] Starring: Kevin Van Hentenryck, Terri Susan Smith, Beverly Bonner Directed By: Frank Henenlotter

#45 The Howling (1981) 74% 58% #45 Adjusted Score: 76686% Critics Consensus: The Howling packs enough laughs into its lycanthropic carnage to distinguish it from other werewolf entries, with impressive visual effects adding some bite. Synopsis: In Los Angeles, television journalist Karen White (Dee Wallace) is traumatized in the course of aiding the police in their... In Los Angeles, television journalist Karen White (Dee Wallace) is traumatized in the course of aiding the police in their... [More] Starring: Dee Wallace, Patrick Macnee, Dennis Dugan, Christopher Stone Directed By: Joe Dante

#48 Q (1982) 73% 43% #48 Adjusted Score: 74738% Critics Consensus: Q's campy charms may be lost on audiences who want their monsters frightening, but a game cast and lovingly retrograde visual effects give this kaiju romp some majesty. Synopsis: A fleeing gangland flunky (Michael Moriarty) finds the New York nest of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl, the man-eating flying serpent.... A fleeing gangland flunky (Michael Moriarty) finds the New York nest of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl, the man-eating flying serpent.... [More] Starring: Michael Moriarty, David Carradine, Candy Clark, Richard Roundtree Directed By: Larry Cohen

#50 Child's Play (1988) 71% 63% #50 Adjusted Score: 73844% Critics Consensus: Child's Play occasionally stumbles across its tonal tightrope of comedy and horror, but its genuinely creepy monster and some deft direction by Tom Holland makes this chiller stand out on the shelf. Synopsis: Gunned down by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), dying murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses black magic to put... Gunned down by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), dying murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses black magic to put... [More] Starring: Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif Directed By: Tom Holland

#52 Bad Taste (1987) 71% 75% #52 Adjusted Score: 71828% Critics Consensus: Peter Jackson's early low-budget shocker boasts a disgusting premise - aliens harvesting humans for fast food - that gives the budding auteur plenty of room for gross-out visuals and absurd cleverness. Synopsis: Gun-toting assassins try to wipe out a group of aliens that wants to use humans in New Zealand for food.... Gun-toting assassins try to wipe out a group of aliens that wants to use humans in New Zealand for food.... [More] Starring: Peter Jackson, Mike Minett, Pete O'Herne, Terry Potter Directed By: Peter Jackson

#53 Hellraiser (1987) 70% 73% #53 Adjusted Score: 73613% Critics Consensus: Elevated by writer-director Clive Barker's fiendishly unique vision, Hellraiser offers a disquieting - and sadistically smart - alternative to mindless gore. Synopsis: Sexual deviant Frank (Sean Chapman) inadvertently opens a portal to hell when he tinkers with a box he bought while... Sexual deviant Frank (Sean Chapman) inadvertently opens a portal to hell when he tinkers with a box he bought while... [More] Starring: Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, Sean Chapman Directed By: Clive Barker

#57 Christine (1983) 69% 64% #57 Adjusted Score: 69330% Critics Consensus: The cracks are starting to show in John Carpenter's directorial instincts, but Christine is nonetheless silly, zippy fun. Synopsis: Unpopular nerd Arnie Cunningham (Keith Gordon) buys a 1958 Plymouth Fury, which he names Christine. Arnie develops an unhealthy obsession... Unpopular nerd Arnie Cunningham (Keith Gordon) buys a 1958 Plymouth Fury, which he names Christine. Arnie develops an unhealthy obsession... [More] Starring: Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky Directed By: John Carpenter

#59 Scanners (1981) 69% 64% #59 Adjusted Score: 71686% Critics Consensus: Scanners is a dark sci-fi story with special effects that'll make your head explode. Synopsis: Scanners are men and women born with incredible telepathic and telekinetic powers. There are many who exercise the benefits of... Scanners are men and women born with incredible telepathic and telekinetic powers. There are many who exercise the benefits of... [More] Starring: Stephen Lack, Jennifer O'Neill, Patrick McGoohan, Lawrence Dane Directed By: David Cronenberg

#67 Pumpkinhead (1988) 65% 48% #67 Adjusted Score: 65804% Critics Consensus: With effects work and solid direction from Stan Winston -- and Lance Henriksen adding welcome gravitas -- Pumpkinhead is a creature feature that stands a cut above. Synopsis: After his son dies in a hit-and-run accident, Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen) seeks revenge against the teenagers responsible. With the... After his son dies in a hit-and-run accident, Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen) seeks revenge against the teenagers responsible. With the... [More] Starring: Lance Henriksen, Jeff East, John DiAquino, Kimberly Ross Directed By: Stan Winston

#79 Cat People (1982) 61% 46% #79 Adjusted Score: 64929% Critics Consensus: Paul Schrader's kinky reimagining of Cat People may prove too grisly and lurid for some audiences, but its provocative style and Natassja Kinski's hypnotic performance should please viewers who like a little gasoline with their fire. Synopsis: In this sensual and violent horror tale, Irena Gallier (Nastassia Kinski) has a dark family secret, one that resurfaces dramatically... In this sensual and violent horror tale, Irena Gallier (Nastassia Kinski) has a dark family secret, one that resurfaces dramatically... [More] Starring: Nastassia Kinski, Malcolm McDowell, John Heard, Annette O'Toole Directed By: Paul Schrader

#81 Psycho II (1983) 61% 55% #81 Adjusted Score: 63565% Critics Consensus: Although it can't hold a cleaver to the classic original, Psycho II succeeds well enough on its own merits to satisfy horror fans. Synopsis: Two decades after the original murders at the Bates Motel, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) completes his treatment at a mental... Two decades after the original murders at the Bates Motel, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) completes his treatment at a mental... [More] Starring: Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, Meg Tilly, Robert Loggia Directed By: Richard Franklin