All Samuel L. Jackson Movies Ranked

After a number of character parts and bit roles in a swath of urban dramas at the start of his career, Jackson made his breakthrough statement as the fiery voice of reason in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing: DJ Mister Señor Love Daddy. Pulling off a character with a name like that should only lead to more success, and sure enough, then came the slapstick comedy (Loaded Weapon 1), a disarming role in Jurassic Park, and the ultimate ’90s character: hitman Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction.

From there, Jackson has only cemented his rep as Hollywood’s versatile king of volatile cool, partnering with John McClane (Die Hard With a Vengeance), feelin’ the Force in the Star Wars prequels, starring as the sexy spawn of Shaft, and making his mark in original meme movie Snakes on a Plane.

And as, of course, the linchpin of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Nick Fury, whose movie appearances (brief or significant) are all included here in the greater interest of the general public, i.e. you’re going to complain if we didn’t. With that said, hold on to your butts for Samuel L. Jackson movies ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#2 Goodfellas (1990) 96% 97% #2 Adjusted Score: 102111% Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career. Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#3 Incredibles 2 (2018) 93% 84% #3 Adjusted Score: 111769% Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name. Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... [More] Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner Directed By: Brad Bird

#4 True Romance (1993) 93% 93% #4 Adjusted Score: 96152% Critics Consensus: Fueled by Quentin Tarantino's savvy screenplay and a gallery of oddball performances, Tony Scott's True Romance is a funny and violent action jaunt in the best sense. Synopsis: A comic-book nerd and Elvis fanatic Clarence (Christian Slater) and a prostitute named Alabama (Patricia Arquette) fall in love. Clarence... A comic-book nerd and Elvis fanatic Clarence (Christian Slater) and a prostitute named Alabama (Patricia Arquette) fall in love. Clarence... [More] Starring: Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer Directed By: Tony Scott

#19 Chi-Raq (2015) 82% 50% #19 Adjusted Score: 90181% Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work. Synopsis: The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More] Starring: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Spike Lee

#21 Jungle Fever (1991) 80% 67% #21 Adjusted Score: 82516% Critics Consensus: Jungle Fever finds Spike Lee tackling timely sociopolitical themes in typically provocative style, even if the result is sometimes ambitious to a fault. Synopsis: A married black lawyer named Flipper (Wesley Snipes) begins an affair with Angie (Annabella Sciorra), his white secretary. When the... A married black lawyer named Flipper (Wesley Snipes) begins an affair with Angie (Annabella Sciorra), his white secretary. When the... [More] Starring: Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Ossie Davis, Spike Lee Directed By: Spike Lee

#30 Thor (2011) 77% 76% #30 Adjusted Score: 87832% Critics Consensus: A dazzling blockbuster that tempers its sweeping scope with wit, humor, and human drama, Thor is mighty Marvel entertainment. Synopsis: As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne... As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#47 Turbo (2013) 67% 65% #47 Adjusted Score: 70619% Critics Consensus: It's nowhere near as inventive as its off-the-wall premise might suggest, but Turbo boasts just enough colorful visual thrills and sharp voice acting to recommend as undemanding family-friendly fare. Synopsis: Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Michael Peña, Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: David Soren

#59 Astro Boy (2009) 50% 50% #59 Adjusted Score: 55025% Critics Consensus: While it isn't terribly original, and it seems to have a political agenda that may rankle some viewers, Astro Boy boasts enough visual thrills to please its target demographic. Synopsis: In futuristic Metro City, a brilliant scientist named Tenma builds Astro Boy (Freddie Highmore), a robotic child with superstrength, X-ray... In futuristic Metro City, a brilliant scientist named Tenma builds Astro Boy (Freddie Highmore), a robotic child with superstrength, X-ray... [More] Starring: Freddie Highmore, Kristen Bell, Nathan Lane, Eugene Levy Directed By: David Bowers

#60 RoboCop (2014) 49% 49% #60 Adjusted Score: 57121% Critics Consensus: While it's far better than it could have been, José Padilha's RoboCop remake fails to offer a significant improvement over the original. Synopsis: In 2028, OmniCorp is at the center of robot technology. While its drones have long been used by the military... In 2028, OmniCorp is at the center of robot technology. While its drones have long been used by the military... [More] Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton Directed By: José Padilha

#61 XXX (2002) 48% 58% #61 Adjusted Score: 53386% Critics Consensus: It has an endearing lack of seriousness, and Vin Diesel has more than enough muscle for the starring role, but ultimately, XXX is a missed opportunity to breathe new life into the spy thriller genre. Synopsis: Vin Diesel stars as former extreme sports athlete Xander "XXX" Cage, notorious for his death-defying public stunts. Betting he can... Vin Diesel stars as former extreme sports athlete Xander "XXX" Cage, notorious for his death-defying public stunts. Betting he can... [More] Starring: Vin Diesel, Asia Argento, Marton Csokas, Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: Rob Cohen

#70 Oldboy (2013) 39% 37% #70 Adjusted Score: 44105% Critics Consensus: Suitably grim and bloody yet disappointingly safe and shallow, Spike Lee's Oldboy remake neither surpasses the original nor adds anything new to its impressive legacy. Synopsis: Although his life is already in a downward spiral, things get much worse for advertising executive Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin)... Although his life is already in a downward spiral, things get much worse for advertising executive Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin)... [More] Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Michael Imperioli Directed By: Spike Lee

#77 Barely Lethal (2015) 26% 36% #77 Adjusted Score: 26346% Critics Consensus: Just like its underserved protagonist, Barely Lethal is in disguise -- it wants you to think it's smarter than it is but it fails by falling prey to all the clichés it mocks. Synopsis: Seeking a normal adolescence, a special-operations agent (Hailee Steinfeld) fakes her own death and enrolls in high school as an... Seeking a normal adolescence, a special-operations agent (Hailee Steinfeld) fakes her own death and enrolls in high school as an... [More] Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba, Samuel L. Jackson, Sophie Turner Directed By: Kyle Newman