All Chris Evans Movies Ranked

Even if Chris Evans hadn’t played Captain America in the MCU over the last eight years, there’s all kind of evidence he’s some kind of secret comic book nerd. He played the ice-cool Human Torch in two Fantastic Four movies. He was the comic relief in The Losers. He played a jerk-ass ex-boyfriend of Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Casey Jones was his jam in the animated TMNT movie. And he was on the world’s longest train ride ever in Snowpiercer. And just what do all those movies have in common? Yep: They’re all adaptations of comic panel to the big screen.

When he’s not helping sequential art books go back into print, Evans’ other notable jobs include being in one of the few actually funny parody movies of this century (Not Another Teen Movie), reigniting the sun (Sunshine), and testing the waters of his dream career as a director (Before We Go).

But honestly, playing Steve Rogers, the dorky hot guy in the MCU (as opposed to Mark Ruffalo, who plays the hot dork), takes up so much time, it’s amazing Evans gets anything else done. And his recent films, Avengers: Endgame and Knives Out, turned out to be his best. You’ll see (or hear) him next in Lightyear and The Gray Man. And now you can see the rest as look back on Chris Evans movies ranked by Tomatometer!

#1

Knives Out (2019)
97%

#1
Adjusted Score: 126242%
Critics Consensus: Knives Out sharpens old murder-mystery tropes with a keenly assembled suspense outing that makes brilliant use of writer-director Rian Johnson's stellar ensemble.
Synopsis: The circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey are mysterious, but there's one thing that renowned Detective Benoit... [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 128417%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis: Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#3

Snowpiercer (2013)
94%

#3
Adjusted Score: 104515%
Critics Consensus: Snowpiercer offers an audaciously ambitious action spectacular for filmgoers numb to effects-driven blockbusters.
Synopsis: A post-apocalyptic ice age forces humanity's last survivors aboard a globe-spanning supertrain. One man (Chris Evans) will risk everything to... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell
Directed By: Bong Joon-ho

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 106749%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a script that emphasizes its heroes' humanity and a wealth of superpowered set pieces, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel at the movies.
Synopsis: When Thor's evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube called the Tesseract,... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 118224%
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis: Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 102769%
Critics Consensus: Suspenseful and politically astute, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superior entry in the Avengers canon and is sure to thrill Marvel diehards.
Synopsis: After the cataclysmic events in New York with his fellow Avengers, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), lives in... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 115712%
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 93178%
Critics Consensus: Its script may not be as dazzling as its eye-popping visuals, but Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is fast, funny, and inventive.
Synopsis: As bass guitarist for a garage-rock band, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) has never had trouble getting a girlfriend; usually, the... [More]
Starring: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans
Directed By: Edgar Wright

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 90422%
Critics Consensus: With plenty of pulpy action, a pleasantly retro vibe, and a handful of fine performances, Captain America is solidly old-fashioned blockbuster entertainment.
Synopsis: It is 1941 and the world is in the throes of war. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wants to do his... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Jones
Directed By: Joe Johnston

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 91209%
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis: When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#11

Sunshine (2007)
76%

#11
Adjusted Score: 83413%
Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action.
Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh
Directed By: Danny Boyle

#12

Gifted (2017)
73%

#12
Adjusted Score: 86541%
Critics Consensus: Gifted isn't quite as bright as its pint-sized protagonist, but a charming cast wrings respectably engaging drama out of a fairly predictable premise.
Synopsis: Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his spirited young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace)... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, Octavia Spencer
Directed By: Marc Webb

#13

The Iceman (2012)
66%

#13
Adjusted Score: 70937%
Critics Consensus: While it deserved stronger direction and a more fully realized script, Michael Shannon's riveting performance in the title role is more than enough to make The Iceman recommended viewing.
Synopsis: Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... [More]
Starring: Michael Shannon, Winona Ryder, James Franco, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Ariel Vromen

#14

Cellular (2004)
56%

#14
Adjusted Score: 60852%
Critics Consensus: Though it's gimmicky and occasionally feels like a high-end cell phone ad, Cellular is also an energetic and twisty thriller.
Synopsis: Schoolteacher Jessica Martin (Kim Basinger) is abducted by ruthless crook Ethan (Jason Statham) and brought to a remote hideout, where... [More]
Starring: Kim Basinger, Chris Evans, Jason Statham, Eric Christian Olsen
Directed By: David R. Ellis

#15

Puncture (2011)
52%

#15
Adjusted Score: 53054%
Critics Consensus: There's a compelling story at the heart of Puncture but viewers will have to pierce through the formulaic storytelling to find it.
Synopsis: A lawyer who is a drug addict fights a medical-supplies corporation in court while battling his personal demons.... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Michael Biehn, Vinessa Shaw, Brett Cullen
Directed By: Adam Kassen, Mark Kassen

#16

The Losers (2010)
48%

#16
Adjusted Score: 53504%
Critics Consensus: The Losers is loud, fast, and unrelentingly violent -- but it's also funny and well-acted, which will make all the difference for some action fans.
Synopsis: On a mission deep in the Bolivian jungle, a team of elite commandos (Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans) finds itself... [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, Idris Elba
Directed By: Sylvain White


#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 44562%
Critics Consensus: While an improvement on its predecessor, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer is nevertheless a juvenile, simplistic picture that has little benefit beyond its special effects.
Synopsis: Reed (Ioan Gruffudd), Susan (Jessica Alba), Johnny (Chris Evans) and Ben (Michael Chiklis) face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived... [More]
Starring: Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis
Directed By: Tim Story

#19

Street Kings (2008)
36%

#19
Adjusted Score: 42163%
Critics Consensus: Street Kings contains formulaic violence but no shred of intelligence.
Synopsis: Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves), a veteran member of the LAPD, is still mourning the loss of his wife and trying... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Laurie, Chris Evans
Directed By: David Ayer

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 39571%
Critics Consensus: The Nanny Diaries' miscast lead and unrealistic, one-dimensional characters make this class satire far less effective than it should've been.
Synopsis: A college student, Annie Braddock (Scarlett Johansson), with a working-class background takes a nanny job with Mr. and Mrs. X... [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney, Paul Giamatti, Alicia Keys
Directed By: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini

#21

TMNT (2007)
34%

#21
Adjusted Score: 38924%
Critics Consensus: TMNT's art direction is splendid, but the plot is non-existent and the dialogue lacks the irony and goofy wit of the earlier Ninja Turtles movies.
Synopsis: Splinter, the rat sensei, senses something amiss in New York City. His disciples, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo have grown... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mako, Kevin Smith
Directed By: Kevin Munroe

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 33585%
Critics Consensus: NATM has some funny moments, but the movie requires the audience to have familiarity with the movies being spoofed and a tolerance for toilet and sexual humor to be truly effective.
Synopsis: "Not Another Teen Movie" shows no mercy as it skewers the conventions and clichés of the genre you hate to... [More]
Starring: Chyler Leigh, Chris Evans, Jaime Pressly, Eric Christian Olsen
Directed By: Joel Gallen

#23

Fantastic Four (2005)
28%

#23
Adjusted Score: 36329%
Critics Consensus: Marred by goofy attempts at wit, subpar acting, and bland storytelling, Fantastic Four is a mediocre attempt to bring Marvel's oldest hero team to the big screen.
Synopsis: Scientist Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) persuades his arrogant former classmate, Victor von Doom (Julian McMahon), to fund his experiments with... [More]
Starring: Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis
Directed By: Tim Story

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 26842%
Critics Consensus: Stodgy and dispiritingly old-fashioned, Teardrop Diamond proves to be no big loss.
Synopsis: Romance, jealousy and suspicion come into play after a rebellious heiress (Bryce Dallas Howard) loses a costly earring while in... [More]
Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Evans, Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret
Directed By: Jodie Markell

#25

Before We Go (2014)
27%

#25
Adjusted Score: 26373%
Critics Consensus: Chris Evans' directorial debut is modest to a fault, with a threadbare story and minimal style leaving his and Alice Eve's likable performances adrift in New York City with nowhere to go.
Synopsis: A chance encounter between two strangers (Chris Evans, Alice Eve) in Grand Central Terminal sparks a life-changing, nighttime sojourn through... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Alice Eve, Emma Fitzpatrick, John Cullum
Directed By: Chris Evans

#26

Push (2009)
24%

#26
Adjusted Score: 28030%
Critics Consensus: The sci-fi thriller Push is visually flashy but hyperkinetic and convoluted.
Synopsis: After his father, an assassin, is brutally murdered, Nick Gant (Chris Evans) vows revenge on Division, the covert government agency... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Camilla Belle, Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Paul McGuigan

#27

Fierce People (2005)
24%

#27
Adjusted Score: 25172%
Critics Consensus: Fierce People's premise of a teenager studying rich people like animals is grating and self-satisfied, and Anton Yelchin's smug performance makes the film even harder to agree with.
Synopsis: Finn (Anton Yelchin) is a teenager trying to escape his drug-addicted mother (Diane Lane) by going to study tribal people.... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Donald Sutherland, Anton Yelchin, Chris Evans
Directed By: Griffin Dunne

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 27278%
Critics Consensus: The comic timing of Anna Faris is sharp as always, but it's wasted away in this predictable, boilerplate comedy.
Synopsis: Ally Darling (Anna Faris) is realizing she's a little lost in life. Her latest romance has just fizzled out, and... [More]
Starring: Anna Faris, Chris Evans, Ari Graynor, Blythe Danner
Directed By: Mark Mylod

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 19013%
Critics Consensus: Neither funny nor suspenseful, this heist / teen flick also fails to explore its potentially socially relevant premise.
Synopsis: College is up next for a group of high-school friends, so Francesca (Scarlett Johansson), the most daring of the group,... [More]
Starring: Erika Christensen, Chris Evans, Bryan Greenberg, Scarlett Johansson
Directed By: Brian Robbins

#30

London (2005)
14%

#30
Adjusted Score: 13760%
Critics Consensus: Hampered by pretension and undermined by unlikable characters, London proves that the novelty of seeing actors play against type isn't enough to rescue a deeply flawed film.
Synopsis: Upon learning that his ex-lover (Jessica Biel) is leaving New York, a man (Chris Evans) named Syd crashes her going-away... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Jessica Biel, Jason Statham, Joy Bryant
Directed By: Hunter Richards

#31

Playing It Cool (2014)
14%

#31
Adjusted Score: 14282%
Critics Consensus: Playing It Cool pits Chris Evans and Michelle Monaghan's easy chemistry against a screenplay that tries too hard to be quirky and clever, and the results are disappointingly lukewarm.
Synopsis: A lovestruck man (Chris Evans) enters into a platonic relationship with a woman (Michelle Monaghan) who's already engaged to someone... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Michelle Monaghan, Aubrey Plaza, Ioan Gruffudd
Directed By: Justin Reardon

