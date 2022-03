(Photo by A24/courtesy Everett Collection)

Horror Movies of 2022 Ranked

We’re ranking all the horror movies of 2022 by Tomatometer, like Scream, X, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more. The list will update each week another genre entry arrives in theaters or streaming, so check back for all the new scary movies!



#1 X (2022) 96% #1 Adjusted Score: 99816% Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots. Synopsis: A group of actors sets out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive... A group of actors sets out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow Directed By: Ti West

#3 Master (2022) 75% #3 Adjusted Score: 79647% Critics Consensus: It can be didactic rather than truly suspenseful, but Master is an impressively well-crafted horror outing with a lot on its mind. Synopsis: At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find... At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find... [More] Starring: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam Directed By: Mariama Diallo