Where to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominees

While the 2021 award season was delayed due to the pandemic, 2022 is right on schedule with the Academy Awards ready to air Sunday, March 27 on ABC. The 94th Oscars feature critically acclaimed films from around the world, most of which are already available to stream on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, and also available to rent via Vudu or Amazon Prime.
Missed Nightmare Alley on the big screen? It’s available on two streaming services you might already subscribe to. Can’t get Encanto‘s songs out of your head? Lean in and stream it tonight.
Read on to find out where you can watch every feature film nominated for the 94th Academy Awards.
Belfast (2021)
87%
CODA (2021)
96%
Don't Look Up (2021)
56%
Drive My Car (2021)
98%
Dune (2021)
83%
King Richard (2021)
90%
Licorice Pizza (2021)
91%
Nightmare Alley (2021)
79%
The Power of the Dog (2021)
93%
West Side Story (2021)
92%
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
70%
The Lost Daughter (2021)
95%
Parallel Mothers (2021)
97%
Being the Ricardos (2021)
68%
Spencer (2021)
83%
Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021)
87%
The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
93%
Cyrano (2021)
87%
No Time to Die (2021)
83%
Encanto (2021)
91%
The Worst Person in the World (2021)
97%
Coming 2 America (2021)
49%
House of Gucci (2021)
62%
Flee (2021)
98%
Luca (2021)
91%
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)
97%
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
94%
Ascension (2021)
98%
Attica (2021)
98%
Writing with Fire (2021)
100%
Four Good Days (2020)
53%
The Hand of God (2021)
83%
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019)
100%
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
91%
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
93%
Thumbnail images by: Glen Wilson/©Amazon Studios, Niko Tavernise/©20th Century Studios, Macall Polay/©Netflix