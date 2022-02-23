Where to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominees

While the 2021 award season was delayed due to the pandemic, 2022 is right on schedule with the Academy Awards ready to air Sunday, March 27 on ABC. The 94th Oscars feature critically acclaimed films from around the world, most of which are already available to stream on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, and also available to rent via Vudu or Amazon Prime.

Missed Nightmare Alley on the big screen? It’s available on two streaming services you might already subscribe to. Can’t get Encanto‘s songs out of your head? Lean in and stream it tonight.

Read on to find out where you can watch every feature film nominated for the 94th Academy Awards.

Belfast (2021) 87%

Description: A nine-year-old boy grows up during The Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Sound, Original Screenplay and Original Song

Starring: Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Colin Morgan, Jude Hill

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Where to watch: Available to rent via

CODA (2021) 96%

Description: The only hearing member of a deaf family (child of deaf adults – CODA) discovers her passion for singing and finds herself torn between her dreams and her obligations to her family.

Nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay

Starring: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin

Director: Sian Heder

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Don't Look Up (2021) 56%

Description: Two scientists try to convince people to care that an asteroid is about to destroy all life on Earth.

Nominations: Best Picture, Original Score, Original Screenplay, Film Editing

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Meryl Streep

Director: Adam McKay

Where to Watch: Netflix

Drive My Car (2021) 98%

Description: A recently widowed actor and theater director forms a unique relationship with his 20-year-old chauffeur as he directs a production of Uncle Vanya.

Nominations: Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, International Feature

Starring: Hidetoshi Nighijima, Toko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Where to Watch: In theaters, available on HBO Max beginning March 2



Dune (2021) 83%

Description: In this adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, a young man named Paul Atreides and his family move to the desert planet Arrakis and are thrust into a war.

Nominations: Best Picture, Costume Design, Sound, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Cinematography, Production Design, Visual Effects

Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya

Director: Dennis Villeneuve

Where to Watch: Available to rent on

King Richard (2021) 90%

Description: A biopic of Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Original Song

Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Where to Watch: Available to rent or buy on

Licorice Pizza (2021) 91%

Description: A coming-of-age story that takes place in 1973 in the San Fernando Valley.

Nominations: Best Picture, Original Screenplay

Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Where to Watch: In theaters



Nightmare Alley (2021) 79%

Description: An adaptation of the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham that follows an ambitious carnival worker as he swindles the wealthy and links up with a mysterious psychologist.

Nominations: Best Picture, Costume Design, Cinematography, Production Design

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins

Director: Guillermo Del Toro

Where to Watch:

The Power of the Dog (2021) 93%

Description: A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Sound, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Cinematography, Production Design

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Director: Jane Campion

Where to Watch: Netflix

West Side Story (2021) 92%

Description: Stephen Spielberg’s adaptation of the beloved Shakespeare-inspired musical about a forbidden romance and two rival gangs.

Nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Sound, Cinematography, Production Design

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Ariana Debose, Rita Moreno, Ansel Elgort, Mike Faist, David Alvarez

Director: Stephen Spielberg

Where to Watch: Available in theaters and on Disney+ beginning March 2



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) 70%

Description: A biopic about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker through the rise and fall of her career and marriage to Jim Bakker.

Nominations: Best Actress, Makeup and Hairstyling

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio

Director: Michael Showalter

Where to Watch: HBO Max

The Lost Daughter (2021) 95%

Description: An adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel about a college professor who relives her own early motherhood when she meets a young mother and daughter on vacation.

Nominations: Best Actress, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay

Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Where to Watch: Netflix

Parallel Mothers (2021) 97%

Description: Two single women meet in the hospital as they’re about to give birth and bond over impending motherhood.

Nominations: Best Actress, Original Score

Starring: Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde

Director: Pedro Almodovar

Where to Watch: In theaters



Being the Ricardos (2021) 68%

Description: A fictionalized account of one busy week in the life of Lucille Ball and Ricky Ricardo.

Nominations: Best Actress, Best Actor, Supporting Actor

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Spencer (2021) 83%

Description: A historical fiction about Princess Diana preparing to spend the holidays with her in-laws in 1991.

Nominations: Best Actress

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Stella Gonet, Sean Harris

Director: Pablo Larrain

Where to Watch: Hulu

Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021) 87%

Description: Based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson about the playwright trying to balance relationships with his theatrical ambitions.

Nominations: Best Actor, Film Editing

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin De Jesus

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) 93%

Description: A historical thriller based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Nominations: Best Actor, Cinematography, Production Design

Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Corey Hawkins

Director: Joel Coen

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Cruella (2021) 74%

Description: An origin story for an iconic Disney villain.

Nominations: Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joel Fry, Mark Strong

Director: Craig Gillespie

Where to Watch: Disney+

Cyrano (2021) 87%

Description: A romantic musical based on the 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac.

Nominations: Costume Design

Starring: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn

Director: Joe Wright

Where to Watch: In theaters



No Time to Die (2021) 83%

Description: The latest in the James Bond franchise brings the spy out of retirement to save a kidnapped scientist.

Nominations: Sound, Original Song, Visual Effects

Starring: Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Ana De Armas, Naomie Harris

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Where to Watch: Available to rent via

Encanto (2021) 91%

Description: When the enchantment that surrounds her family begins to fail, the only non-magical daughter in a magical family rushes to save the day.

Nominations: Original Score, Animated Feature, Original Song

Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama

Director: Byron Howard and Jared Bush

Where to Watch: Disney+

The Worst Person in the World (2021) 97%

Description: A Norwegian dark comedy about a young indecisive woman navigating love and her career.

Nominations: Original Screenplay, International Feature

Starring: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum

Director: Joachim Trier

Where to Watch: In theaters



Coming 2 America (2021) 49%

Description: The sequel to the 1988 movie Coming to America finds King Akeem and Semmi traveling from Zamunda back to Queens, New York.

Nominations: Makeup and Hairstyling

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes

Director: Craig Brewer

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

House of Gucci (2021) 62%

Description: The story of how Patrizia Reggiani fell in love with, married, and eventually contributed to the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

Nominations: Makeup and Hairstyling

Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto

Director: Ridley Scott

Where to Watch: Available to rent or buy via

Flee (2021) 98%

Description: A Danish animated docudrama about a man who is about to marry his boyfriend and opens up about fleeing his home country of Afghanistan.

Nominations: Animated Feature, Documentary Feature, International Feature

Starring: Amin Nawabi, Belal Faiz, Zahra Mehrwarz, Sadia Faiz; English version narrated by Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Where to Watch: Hulu

Luca (2021) 91%

Description: A young sea monster who can turn into a human boy while on land has adventures with his best friend on the Italian Riviera.

Nominations: Animated Feature

Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph,

Director: Enrico Casarosa

Where to Watch: Disney+

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021) 97%

Description: A family comes together to save the planet when all of the world’s electronic devices come to life.

Nominations: Animated Feature

Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Chrissy Tiegen

Director: Mike Rianda

Where to Watch: Netflix

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) 94%

Description: A lone warrior has to track down the last dragon to save the world from the monsters who destroyed the dragons 500 years ago.

Nominations: Animated Feature

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong

Director: Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada

Where to Watch: Disney+

Ascension (2021) 98%

Description: A documentary about the pursuit of the Chinese dream through the social classes.

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Director: Jessica Kingdon

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Paramount+

Attica (2021) 98%

Description: The story of the 1971 riots that broke out at the Attica Correctional Facility and lasted for five days.

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Director: Stanley Nelson Jr., Tracy A. Curry

Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Showtime

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021) 99%

Description: Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music and fashion.

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Director: Questlove

Where to Watch: Hulu

Writing with Fire (2021) 100%

Description: An Indian documentary about the journalists running the Dalit women-led newspaper Khabar Lahariya as they shift from 14 years of print to digital journalism using smartphones.

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Director: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

Where to Watch: Available to rent or buy via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube and more;

Four Good Days (2020) 53%

Description: A young addict tries to stay clean while living with her mother for four days after leaving a detox clinic.

Nominations: Original Scene

Starring: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root

Director: Rodrigo Garcia

Where to Watch: Hulu

The Hand of God (2021) 83%

Description: An Italian teen is saved from a freak accident by football legend Diego Maradona.

Nominations: International Feature

Starring: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Where to Watch: Netflix

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019) 100%

Description: An aspiring singer living with his grandmother in the capital of Bhutan dreams of getting a visa to relocate to Australia.

Nominations: International Feature

Director: Pawo Chowning Dorji

Where to Watch: Available to rent or buy via

Free Guy (2021) 80%

Description: A non-playable-character in a video game comes to life.

Nominations: Visual Effects

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer

Director: Shawn Levy

Where to Watch: Disney+, HBO Max

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) 91%

Description: Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Nominations: Visual Effects

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Where to Watch: Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) 93%

Description: Peter Parker goes to great lengths to try to get himself and his friends into MIT.

Nominations: Visual Effects

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon

Director: Jon Watts

Where to Watch: In theaters



Thumbnail images by: Glen Wilson/©Amazon Studios, Niko Tavernise/©20th Century Studios, Macall Polay/©Netflix

