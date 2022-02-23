News

Where to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominees

Catch up on the best films of the season with our Academy Awards viewing guide.

by | February 23, 2022 | Comments

While the 2021 award season was delayed due to the pandemic, 2022 is right on schedule with the Academy Awards ready to air Sunday, March 27 on ABC. The 94th Oscars feature critically acclaimed films from around the world, most of which are already available to stream on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, and also available to rent via Vudu or Amazon Prime.

Missed Nightmare Alley on the big screen? It’s available on two streaming services you might already subscribe to. Can’t get Encanto‘s songs out of your head? Lean in and stream it tonight.

Read on to find out where you can watch every feature film nominated for the 94th Academy Awards.

Belfast (2021)

87%


Description: A nine-year-old boy grows up during The Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Sound, Original Screenplay and Original Song
Starring: Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Colin Morgan, Jude Hill
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Where to watch: Available to rent via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube and more.

CODA (2021)

96%


Description: The only hearing member of a deaf family (child of deaf adults – CODA) discovers her passion for singing and finds herself torn between her dreams and her obligations to her family.
Nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay
Starring: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin
Director: Sian Heder
Where to watch: Apple TV+

Don't Look Up (2021)

56%


Description: Two scientists try to convince people to care that an asteroid is about to destroy all life on Earth.
Nominations: Best Picture, Original Score, Original Screenplay, Film Editing
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Meryl Streep
Director: Adam McKay
Where to Watch: Netflix

Drive My Car (2021)

98%


Description: A recently widowed actor and theater director forms a unique relationship with his 20-year-old chauffeur as he directs a production of Uncle Vanya.
Nominations: Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, International Feature
Starring: Hidetoshi Nighijima, Toko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima
Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Where to Watch: In theaters, available on HBO Max beginning March 2

Dune (2021)

83%


Description: In this adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, a young man named Paul Atreides and his family move to the desert planet Arrakis and are thrust into a war.
Nominations: Best Picture, Costume Design, Sound, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Cinematography, Production Design, Visual Effects
Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya
Director: Dennis Villeneuve
Where to Watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube and more.

King Richard (2021)

90%


Description: A biopic of Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Original Song
Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal
Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
Where to Watch: Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube and more.

Licorice Pizza (2021)

91%


Description: A coming-of-age story that takes place in 1973 in the San Fernando Valley.
Nominations: Best Picture, Original Screenplay
Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Where to Watch: In theaters

Nightmare Alley (2021)

79%


Description: An adaptation of the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham that follows an ambitious carnival worker as he swindles the wealthy and links up with a mysterious psychologist.
Nominations: Best Picture, Costume Design, Cinematography, Production Design
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins
Director: Guillermo Del Toro
Where to Watch: Hulu and HBO Max

The Power of the Dog (2021)

93%


Description: A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Sound, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Cinematography, Production Design
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Director: Jane Campion
Where to Watch: Netflix

West Side Story (2021)

92%


Description: Stephen Spielberg’s adaptation of the beloved Shakespeare-inspired musical about a forbidden romance and two rival gangs.
Nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Sound, Cinematography, Production Design
Starring: Rachel Zegler, Ariana Debose, Rita Moreno, Ansel Elgort, Mike Faist, David Alvarez
Director: Stephen Spielberg
Where to Watch: Available in theaters and on Disney+ beginning March 2

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

70%


Description: A biopic about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker through the rise and fall of her career and marriage to Jim Bakker.
Nominations: Best Actress, Makeup and Hairstyling
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio
Director: Michael Showalter
Where to Watch: HBO Max

The Lost Daughter (2021)

95%


Description: An adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel about a college professor who relives her own early motherhood when she meets a young mother and daughter on vacation.
Nominations: Best Actress, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay
Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris
Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Where to Watch: Netflix

Parallel Mothers (2021)

97%


Description: Two single women meet in the hospital as they’re about to give birth and bond over impending motherhood.
Nominations: Best Actress, Original Score
Starring: Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde
Director: Pedro Almodovar
Where to Watch: In theaters

Being the Ricardos (2021)

68%


Description: A fictionalized account of one busy week in the life of Lucille Ball and Ricky Ricardo.
Nominations: Best Actress, Best Actor, Supporting Actor
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda
Director: Aaron Sorkin
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Spencer (2021)

83%


Description: A historical fiction about Princess Diana preparing to spend the holidays with her in-laws in 1991.
Nominations: Best Actress
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Stella Gonet, Sean Harris
Director: Pablo Larrain
Where to Watch: Hulu

Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021)

87%


Description: Based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson about the playwright trying to balance relationships with his theatrical ambitions.
Nominations: Best Actor, Film Editing
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin De Jesus
Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Where to Watch: Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

93%


Description: A historical thriller based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
Nominations: Best Actor, Cinematography, Production Design
Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Corey Hawkins
Director: Joel Coen
Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Cruella (2021)

74%


Description: An origin story for an iconic Disney villain.
Nominations: Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling
Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joel Fry, Mark Strong
Director: Craig Gillespie
Where to Watch: Disney+

Cyrano (2021)

87%


Description: A romantic musical based on the 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac.
Nominations: Costume Design
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn
Director: Joe Wright
Where to Watch: In theaters

No Time to Die (2021)

83%


Description: The latest in the James Bond franchise brings the spy out of retirement to save a kidnapped scientist.
Nominations: Sound, Original Song, Visual Effects
Starring: Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Ana De Armas, Naomie Harris
Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
Where to Watch: Available to rent via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube and more.

Encanto (2021)

91%


Description: When the enchantment that surrounds her family begins to fail, the only non-magical daughter in a magical family rushes to save the day.
Nominations: Original Score, Animated Feature, Original Song
Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama
Director: Byron Howard and Jared Bush
Where to Watch: Disney+

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

97%


Description: A Norwegian dark comedy about a young indecisive woman navigating love and her career.
Nominations: Original Screenplay, International Feature
Starring: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum
Director: Joachim Trier
Where to Watch: In theaters

Coming 2 America (2021)

49%


Description: The sequel to the 1988 movie Coming to America finds King Akeem and Semmi traveling from Zamunda back to Queens, New York.
Nominations: Makeup and Hairstyling
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes
Director: Craig Brewer
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

House of Gucci (2021)

62%


Description: The story of how Patrizia Reggiani fell in love with, married, and eventually contributed to the murder of Maurizio Gucci.
Nominations: Makeup and Hairstyling
Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto
Director: Ridley Scott
Where to Watch: Available to rent or buy via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube and more.

Flee (2021)

98%


Description: A Danish animated docudrama about a man who is about to marry his boyfriend and opens up about fleeing his home country of Afghanistan.
Nominations: Animated Feature, Documentary Feature, International Feature
Starring: Amin Nawabi, Belal Faiz, Zahra Mehrwarz, Sadia Faiz; English version narrated by Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Where to Watch: Hulu

Luca (2021)

91%


Description: A young sea monster who can turn into a human boy while on land has adventures with his best friend on the Italian Riviera.
Nominations: Animated Feature
Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph,
Director: Enrico Casarosa
Where to Watch: Disney+

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

97%


Description: A family comes together to save the planet when all of the world’s electronic devices come to life.
Nominations: Animated Feature
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Chrissy Tiegen
Director: Mike Rianda
Where to Watch: Netflix

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

94%


Description: A lone warrior has to track down the last dragon to save the world from the monsters who destroyed the dragons 500 years ago.
Nominations: Animated Feature
Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong
Director: Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada
Where to Watch: Disney+

Ascension (2021)

98%


Description: A documentary about the pursuit of the Chinese dream through the social classes.
Nominations: Documentary Feature
Director: Jessica Kingdon
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Paramount+

Attica (2021)

98%


Description: The story of the 1971 riots that broke out at the Attica Correctional Facility and lasted for five days.
Nominations: Documentary Feature
Director: Stanley Nelson Jr., Tracy A. Curry
Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Showtime

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

99%


Description: Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music and fashion.
Nominations: Documentary Feature
Director: Questlove
Where to Watch: Hulu

Writing with Fire (2021)

100%


Description: An Indian documentary about the journalists running the Dalit women-led newspaper Khabar Lahariya as they shift from 14 years of print to digital journalism using smartphones.
Nominations: Documentary Feature
Director: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh
Where to Watch: Available to rent or buy via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube and more; available to stream via PBS starting March 28

Four Good Days (2020)

53%


Description: A young addict tries to stay clean while living with her mother for four days after leaving a detox clinic.
Nominations: Original Scene
Starring: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root
Director: Rodrigo Garcia
Where to Watch: Hulu

The Hand of God (2021)

83%


Description: An Italian teen is saved from a freak accident by football legend Diego Maradona.
Nominations: International Feature
Starring: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri
Director: Paolo Sorrentino
Where to Watch: Netflix

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019)

100%


Description: An aspiring singer living with his grandmother in the capital of Bhutan dreams of getting a visa to relocate to Australia.
Nominations: International Feature
Director: Pawo Chowning Dorji
Where to Watch: Available to rent or buy via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube and more

Free Guy (2021)

80%


Description: A non-playable-character in a video game comes to life.
Nominations: Visual Effects
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer
Director: Shawn Levy
Where to Watch: Disney+, HBO Max

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

91%


Description: Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
Nominations: Visual Effects
Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Where to Watch: Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

93%


Description: Peter Parker goes to great lengths to try to get himself and his friends into MIT.
Nominations: Visual Effects
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon
Director: Jon Watts
Where to Watch: In theaters

Thumbnail images by: Glen Wilson/©Amazon Studios, Niko Tavernise/©20th Century Studios, Macall Polay/©Netflix

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

rt labs critics edition A24 comic 24 frames wonder woman USA Year in Review FXX Pixar Syfy FOX TCA Winter 2020 slashers comic books serial killer Best Picture Marvel Television Marathons Watching Series Discovery Channel werewolf politics mob X-Men marvel comics king arthur streaming movies best mockumentary Alien TCA 2017 Comedy Central trophy remakes Photos romance superhero Comic Book deadpool Classic Film Marvel Universal Pictures Nat Geo name the review Western HFPA USA Network Britbox halloween Emmy Nominations TLC free movies golden globe awards telelvision book adaptation finale Horror Disney Plus Writers Guild of America Holidays space nfl video on demand GLAAD emmy awards boxing Baby Yoda VH1 Tumblr young adult Binge Guide Teen IFC Biopics Comic-Con@Home 2021 Video Games Reality Competition independent Hulu mutant miniseries 79th Golden Globes Awards dceu cancelled television Walt Disney Pictures Black Mirror indie hispanic heritage month black chucky versus Amazon Studios south america canceled TV shows Kids & Family Brie Larson E! quibi Fargo australia Fox News rt labs Amazon Prime Spring TV Disney rom-coms fast and furious 90s screenings Tomatazos zero dark thirty rotten kaiju Vudu posters critic resources 72 Emmy Awards Sundance Esquire Freeform Pop TV AMC Plus Trophy Talk Grammys SXSW Tubi football Cartoon Network docudrama The Walt Disney Company what to watch classics new star wars movies Rocky criterion aliens President breaking bad Summer golden globes jamie lee curtis facebook nature 2020 zombie Superheroe Mystery binge Instagram Live comic book movies spider-man Disney streaming service DirecTV concert 21st Century Fox Best Actor Tarantino Certified Fresh franchise Anna Paquin Amazon Music Captain marvel Sundance TV 1990s ghosts Stephen King book The Academy Neflix crime thriller LGBT RT History spider-verse strong female leads DC streaming service 20th Century Fox Showtime razzies Creative Arts Emmys Apple Bravo dragons Shondaland Lifetime women First Reviews universal monsters spy thriller ITV kids 73rd Emmy Awards GIFs new york indiana jones casting Hallmark Christmas movies war Ovation Polls and Games films italian true crime hist natural history scary movies Musical Interview vs. news adaptation BAFTA godzilla Star Trek WarnerMedia Starz monster movies rt archives cancelled TV shows Hollywood Foreign Press Association MSNBC 71st Emmy Awards Pirates The Purge scary documentary worst movies international live action IMDb TV Family scene in color Podcast child's play Quiz gangster E3 Tags: Comedy Trivia TCM 2017 A&E Prime Video television Extras a nightmare on elm street psychological thriller streaming Hallmark 2016 BBC America twilight police drama lord of the rings Hear Us Out ABC based on movie cancelled TV series dreamworks stop motion Premiere Dates CW Seed BBC One TV movies Legendary IFC Films CMT social media American Society of Cinematographers Comedy disaster marvel cinematic universe YA science fiction cats Lifetime Christmas movies sitcom crime Crunchyroll The CW vampires Awards Tour Academy Awards renewed TV shows PaleyFest action-comedy joker cartoon olympics SDCC VOD Netflix Christmas movies WGN Countdown period drama Ellie Kemper APB Sundance Now Fox Searchlight unscripted Awards Action harry potter San Diego Comic-Con king kong Disney+ Disney Plus Universal Paramount Network technology Country FX on Hulu cults kong Rocketman game show stand-up comedy HBO Super Bowl ABC Family TNT Amazon Prime Video dramedy james bond dark spinoff Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt comedies worst Fall TV Women's History Month Election comics NYCC Toys OWN leaderboard TV renewals 007 witnail Peacock Turner CBS dexter all-time anthology reviews Elton John debate popular TV Thanksgiving adenture Marvel Studios Paramount Plus pirates of the caribbean Schedule CBS All Access medical drama boxoffice Fantasy Musicals Cosplay elevated horror Drama Star Wars LGBTQ Trailer target Endgame Sci-Fi royal family Best and Worst trailers slasher ABC Signature Image Comics YouTube Red Mary Tyler Moore National Geographic mission: impossible SXSW 2022 spanish language batman Mindy Kaling video spanish SundanceTV french cooking festivals DC Comics ESPN TIFF thriller South by Southwest Film Festival MTV HBO Max New York Comic Con Box Office robots travel BET justice league ratings zombies 4/20 Food Network parents documentaries 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Apple TV+ comiccon basketball mcc TV Land tv talk teaser japan scorecard TruTV See It Skip It The Witch Apple TV Plus 99% NBA Shudder Set visit hollywood Black History Month crossover aapi The Walking Dead FX PBS foreign high school Spectrum Originals Television Critics Association Avengers spain 2015 Mary Poppins Returns Heroines Logo archives fresh asian-american History Mudbound diversity TCA canceled Song of Ice and Fire toy story latino Winners TCA Awards NBC Nominations Reality discovery Rom-Com Christmas BET Awards critics Sony Pictures Turner Classic Movies suspense revenge Arrowverse Exclusive Video Pacific Islander psycho docuseries Valentine's Day RT21 game of thrones supernatural Ghostbusters Paramount legend 2018 live event Character Guide cops stoner Chernobyl TV One Epix BBC new zealand genre Tokyo Olympics Mary poppins movie 45 Broadway Pride Month ViacomCBS screen actors guild The Arrangement Chilling Adventures of Sabrina adventure die hard Wes Anderson VICE prank Disney Channel blockbuster 93rd Oscars movies OneApp jurassic park halloween tv dc Martial Arts ID award winner Acorn TV Columbia Pictures Funimation black comedy sequel green book series Television Academy blaxploitation directors HBO Go composers talk show cinemax First Look anime obituary singing competition doctor who Dark Horse Comics Animation theme song reboot political drama Winter TV cancelled Best Actress satire YouTube Premium Pop CNN laika art house MCU christmas movies Emmys Film superman Red Carpet comic book movie heist movie Spike know your critic AMC romantic comedy TBS Oscars Best Director Crackle Travel Channel Superheroes sports sequels Masterpiece DC Universe Pet Sematary sag awards animated Opinion dogs biography Lucasfilm Film Festival richard e. Grant Calendar cars Rock japanese 2021 Infographic feel good biopic Nickelodeon hispanic toronto rotten movies we love historical drama PlayStation YouTube Lionsgate children's TV hidden camera Sneak Peek festival Cannes crime drama Holiday 2019 transformers Warner Bros. GoT Comics on TV nbcuniversal Netflix Adult Swim blockbusters saw El Rey venice DGA sopranos
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy