What to Watch This Week: Turning Red, Lisa Frankenstein, and More

You’ll be turning all shades of excited for this week’s picks, including a Disney and Pixar film getting a re-release in theaters; the return of a popular video game-based series; Frankenstein in teenage form; the hottest sitcom on TV back for round three; and a popular anime flick that has returned in 4K.

95% Turning Red (2022)

Getting its re-release in theaters this week is Disney and Pixar’s animated film Turning Red. This movie ended up premiering on Disney+ in March of 2022; here we are a couple years later, and this Certified Fresh flick is finally getting its much-deserved time on the big screen.

And speaking of Certified Fresh, at 95% on the Tomatometer, the critics clearly love this story about a 13-year-old girl on the cusp of adolescence who keeps turning into a giant red panda when she feels any strong emotions. Perhaps you can relate? No? Well the critics certainly could, as the Critics Consensus calls Turning Red “heartwarming, humorous, beautifully animated, and culturally expansive.”

The cast is led by Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh as daughter and mother, respectively, and it marked the feature directorial debut for Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her animated short Bao in 2019 and became the first woman do direct a Pixar film solo. We call that groundbreaking.

Where to Watch: In theaters

Returning to Paramount Plus for a second season is the action series Halo. Based on the popular video game and centering around the cybernetically enhanced super-soldier Master Chief, the first season earned a generally positive response from critics, who said it showed “glimmers of promise.”

Well, now’s the time to back up that promise with a second season that returns star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, along with Jen Taylor as Cortana, reprising her role from the video games — love to see that.

And after a shocking event at the end of season 1, this new season not only promises some interesting evolutions, but it could also push Master Chief more in line with his video game roots, which would be great news for the fans who are hardcore gamers.

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

Coming to life in theaters this week is the horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein. Inspired by the 1818 novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley — of course — the film centers on a teen goth girl in 1989 who resurrects a Victorian era corpse so she can make him her dream man.

The Lisa in this one is played by Kathryn Newton, who you’ve seen in a bunch of stuff including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Cassie Lang, and her supporting cast includes peeps like Cole Sprouse and Carla Gugino.

It was directed by Zelda Williams — daughter of the late Robin Williams — in her feature-length debut, and making things a bit easier, no doubt, was a script written by Diablo Cody, who has an Oscar in her trophy case for writing Juno.

Where to Watch: In theaters

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 (2024)

Back for a third season is the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary. This show is coming in hot with two very Certified Fresh seasons under its belt already and a whole bunch of Emmys and Golden Globes to back it up.

Series creator Quinta Brunson also stars as a second grade teacher at the show’s fictional Black school in Philadelphia, along with fan favorites like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Lisa Ann Walter.

When it comes to new cast members, we know that Josh Segarra from shows like Arrow and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is joining the fray as a Philadelphia school district representative named Manny. Does he know what he’s in for?

Where to Watch: ABC

Paprika (2006)

Hitting some theaters for a limited re-release is the classic anime film Paprika. This Japanese adult animated sci-fi thriller comes from the late Satoshi Kon, an acclaimed anime filmmaker, and is based on the 1993 novel of the same name. It follows a detective and a therapist who come together to stop evil forces from terrorizing people’s dreams.

This fan favorite from 2006 is not only gonna see the inside of theaters with its new 4K restoration, it’s also getting a limited edition release in a steelbook casing, with special features and the movie presented in Ultra HD.

Paprika is Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer with a high Audience Score as well, and critics call it “an eye-opening mind trip that is difficult to follow but never fails to dazzle.” In other words, it just may be the perfect thing for you and your friends this weekend.

Where to Watch: In theaters

