What to Watch This Week: Scream VI, The Last of Us, and More

Get ready to scream… with excitement at this week’s killer selections of what to watch. Making the cut this week, the Scream franchise forces you to use your other hand to count sequels, and we have Adam Driver facing off against dinosaurs. Plus, we’ve got three popular streaming series all coming to the end of their seasons, with all the fungus-spreading, cyber-stalking, lie-detecting fun you can handle.
79% Scream VI (2023)
This time around, the setting may be new, as in New York City instead of good old Woodsboro, but many of the faces will be familiar from past Scream movies. Stars like Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, among others, are returning, as well as Roger L. Jackson, the voice of Ghostface. And if you haven’t checked it out yet, watch our interviews with the cast to find out who figured out the killer was during production, despite not being given the final act of the script until the last minute.
Where to Watch: In theaters
33% 65 (2023)
One big reason to watch this one is that Adam Driver, no stranger to sci-fi, leads the way in this film as a pilot who crashes on what he would discover to be Earth 65 million years in the past. And you know what that means: dinosaurs. He and the only other survivor, played by Ariana Greenblatt, have to deal with all kinds of gnarly prehistoric dangers to survive. Plus, 65 was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who also co-wrote A Quiet Place, so we know they’ve got the skills for this type of flick. They also served as producers alongside Sam Raimi, who of course has some thrilling credits of his own.
Where to Watch: In theaters
96% The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023)
Over the last two months, the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), as well as other key figures from the game, has captivated audiences with its layered, mature storytelling and heartbreaking humanity, though the jury is still out on its final episode. Will it nail what many gamers consider to be one of the most powerful and divisive endings to a video game story ever told? Regardless, the good news is that it has already been renewed for season 2, so there’s plenty more to come.
Where to Watch: HBO/HBO Max
92% You: Season 4 (2023)
After three Certified Fresh seasons, the first half of season 4 is Certified Fresh at 92%, and much of the praise begins with our favorite romantic killer Joe, played by Penn Badgley, who also directs the penultimate episode, by the way. In other words, killer talent playing a talented killer.
Where to Watch: Netflix
99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023)
Where to Watch: Peacock
Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!