What to Watch This Week: Scream VI, The Last of Us, and More

Get ready to scream… with excitement at this week’s killer selections of what to watch. Making the cut this week, the Scream franchise forces you to use your other hand to count sequels, and we have Adam Driver facing off against dinosaurs. Plus, we’ve got three popular streaming series all coming to the end of their seasons, with all the fungus-spreading, cyber-stalking, lie-detecting fun you can handle.

79% Scream VI (2023)

Slashing its way into theaters is the sixth installment in the Scream film franchise, aptly titled Scream VI , and it’s already a hit with critics, so it’s looking like another solid entry for fans of the series.

This time around, the setting may be new, as in New York City instead of good old Woodsboro, but many of the faces will be familiar from past Scream movies. Stars like Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, among others, are returning, as well as Roger L. Jackson, the voice of Ghostface. And if you haven’t checked it out yet, watch our interviews with the cast to find out who figured out the killer was during production, despite not being given the final act of the script until the last minute.

Where to Watch: In theaters

33% 65 (2023)

Also crash-landing in theaters this week is the sci-fi adventure 65 , and no, there are not 64 other movies to catch up on.

One big reason to watch this one is that Adam Driver, no stranger to sci-fi, leads the way in this film as a pilot who crashes on what he would discover to be Earth 65 million years in the past. And you know what that means: dinosaurs. He and the only other survivor, played by Ariana Greenblatt, have to deal with all kinds of gnarly prehistoric dangers to survive. Plus, 65 was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who also co-wrote A Quiet Place, so we know they’ve got the skills for this type of flick. They also served as producers alongside Sam Raimi, who of course has some thrilling credits of his own.

Where to Watch: In theaters

96% The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023)

Wrapping up an infectiously popular season this week is HBO’s The Last of Us , hailed as one of, if not the greatest video game adaptations of all time.

Over the last two months, the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), as well as other key figures from the game, has captivated audiences with its layered, mature storytelling and heartbreaking humanity, though the jury is still out on its final episode. Will it nail what many gamers consider to be one of the most powerful and divisive endings to a video game story ever told? Regardless, the good news is that it has already been renewed for season 2, so there’s plenty more to come.

Where to Watch: HBO/HBO Max

92% You: Season 4 (2023)

Coming back with Part 2 of its fourth season this week is the psychological thriller series You . This is obvious, but if you haven’t caught up with Part 1, you’re going to want to, especially after that mid-season twist.

After three Certified Fresh seasons, the first half of season 4 is Certified Fresh at 92%, and much of the praise begins with our favorite romantic killer Joe, played by Penn Badgley, who also directs the penultimate episode, by the way. In other words, killer talent playing a talented killer.

Where to Watch: Netflix

99% Poker Face: Season 1 (2023)

The season finale of another show, Poker Face , is also being dealt out this week. This murder-mystery series on Peacock was created by Rian Johnson — yes, the man behind the Knives Out franchise — and stars Natasha Lyonne as a Las Vegas casino worker who goes on the run and winds up solving crimes from town to town with her unique ability to tell whether or not someone is lying. The Certified Fresh inaugural season has been a huge hit so far, with plenty of love for Lyonne’s performance, so it’s worth checking out if you haven’t already.

Where to Watch: Peacock

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

