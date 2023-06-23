What to Watch This Week: No Hard Feelings, Asteroid City, and More

Joining a Jennifer Lawrence comedy for viewing options this week is a new Wes Anderson film, a mysterious Marvel miniseries, the return of a show that will make you hungry yet again, and a lovely pick for pride month.

66% No Hard Feelings (2023)

Opening in theaters is the comedy No Hard Feelings

Along with the obvious presence of the film’s Oscar-winning co-producer and star, Jennifer Lawrence, one reason to check this one out is its unique and funny premise: J-Law plays an Uber driver who is close to losing her childhood home, so she answers a Craigslist ad from two parents who want their introverted son — played by Andrew Barth Feldman — to come out of his shell before college.

The idea behind this one is also notable because it’s based on an actual real-life Craigslist ad. Plus No Hard Feelings was directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who knows a thing or two about comedy after working as a writer, director and co-executive producer over four seasons of The Office.

Where to Watch: In theaters

75% Asteroid City (2023)

Also crashing into theaters is the new Wes Anderson film Asteroid City , and, well, the first reason to try and catch this one has already been stated: Wes Anderson. He is, of course, the writer and director behind Certified Fresh cult classics and fan favorites like Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

But if you need more reasons, how about a whole truckload of A-list stars making up this film’s ensemble cast. We’re talking Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, and Jeff Goldblum to name just a dozen.

And if you’re waiting for critic approval on this one, we are glad to report that Asteroid City is currently Fresh on the Tomatometer with nearly 150 reviews, with critics saying that “those who respond to Anderson’s signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form.”

Where to Watch: In theaters

63% Secret Invasion: Season 1 (2023)

Infiltrating its way onto Disney+ is the new Marvel miniseries Secret Invasion

This one is based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name from 2008, and not only is Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury a main centerpiece of this show, he’s joined by a handful of other recurring MCU characters played by Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle.

But that’s not all, because this already Fresh miniseries on the Tomatometer also includes some notable fresh faces, including Emilia Clarke, Olvia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Dermot Mulroney.

Where to Watch: Disney+

100% The Bear: Season 2 (2023)

Another filling option for your streaming appetite is the return of the hit series The Bear

And by “hit” series we’re talking about season 1 being Certified Fresh at 100% on the Tomatometer, which is admittedly a pretty high bar to match, let alone clear. How do you improve on something like that? Here’s an idea: bring an Emmy-winning genius into the fold as a guest star. They did, and his name is Bob Odenkirk, who knows a thing or two about hit TV shows.

Of course, The Bear is no slouch either; star Jeremy Allen White has been singled out for a lot of the show’s acclaim, including Critics Choice and SAG award wins, and the series took home a couple of Indie Spirit Awards, a Producers Guild Award, and a Writers Guild Award. In other words, the people who are in the business of making TV shows say this is one of the best TV shows around. We think that makes it worth a watch.

Where to Watch: Hulu

92% Love, Simon (2018)

And finally, our Pride-inspired pick this week is the romantic dramedy Love, Simon , which is a great option any time of the year. This film was groundbreaking in 2018 as the first mainstream studio released teen rom-com with a gay lead character.

This fresh take on the coming-of-age story follows 17-year-old Simon, played by Nick Robinson, who falls love with an anonymous classmate online even as he has yet to tell his family and friends that he’s gay himself.

Love, Simon also stars Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel as amazing and entertaining parental figures, supporting a great young cast that includes Katherine Langford and Keiynan Lonsdale alongside Robinson. And hey, if you love this movie, there’s also a spin-off series called Love, Victor on Netflix.

Where to Watch: Vudu

Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!

