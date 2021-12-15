RT Product Blog

We're Launching a Rotten Tomatoes TikTok Jump

RT is teaming up with TikTok to help creators provide all the movie and TV series info our site has to offer, from Tomatometer and Audience Scores to reviews and trailers, and more.

“Word of mouth” used to be a pretty literal phenomenon when it came to recommending your favorite entertainment choices to your friends and family, but these days, that usually takes the form of a post on social media. With that in mind, we’re excited to announce that Rotten Tomatoes is teaming up with TikTok to make it even easier to share information about movies and TV series you love with everyone you know (and maybe even some folks you don’t).

Starting today, the Rotten Tomatoes TikTok Jump will be available to creators on the platform, allowing them to link to movie and TV trailers, Tomatometer and Audience Scores, reviews, cast and crew information, and more. And since we’re all about helping people find their next viewing obsession, you’ll even be able to see where you can watch the movies and TV shows you link to.

Film and TV clips and soundbites have been popular on TikTok’s “For You” feeds, and commenters regularly request more information on the content they’re discovering. With the new Rotten Tomatoes TikTok Jump, creators can both inform and entertain their audiences by giving them access to a treasure trove of movie, TV, and streaming-related content on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a win-win for everyone!

So how does it work? It’s a pretty easy process that only involves a few extra taps when you’re creating your TikTok. Watch the video above or see the instructions below:

  1. Start by recording your video.
  2. From the Post screen, tap “Add link.”
  3. Select Rotten Tomatoes from the list of Jumps.
  4. Search for the movie or series you wish to link by typing the title into the Search bar.
  5. Select the movie or series from the Search Results list.
  6. Tap the “+ Add to video” button.
  7. You are ready to post!

See? Not so difficult at all, and just like that, your followers will have instant access to all kinds of useful information about the movies and TV shows featured in your TikToks, courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes

For years, we here at Rotten Tomatoes have strived to help fans cut through the clutter to find the Freshest movies, TV, and streaming content. We hope the Rotten Tomatoes TikTok Jump will provide yet another tool to foster discovery, debate, and creativity.

As always, thanks for being a part of the Rotten Tomatoes community and making it a rich, vibrant place for movie and TV lovers from all over the world. And let us know what you think of the Rotten Tomatoes TikTok Jump!

