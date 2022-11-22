We're Launching a Mobile Trivia Game for Movie Lovers

If you’re here on Rotten Tomatoes checking out reviews, news, interviews, and more, then you’re obviously a movie lover… but are you a movie expert?

Now you can test your cinematic wits with our new mobile web trivia game, Rotten Tomatoes’ Daily Tomato!

Building on the popularity of snackable games, Rotten Tomatoes’ Daily Tomato uses content from the site to offer players hints at the movie title of the day. The game begins with a few fun facts about the selected film, including its Tomatometer or Audience Score, the year it was released, its genre, and more. Make your guess to see if you nailed it in one try.

If you guess incorrectly, additional hints are revealed, using excerpts from critic reviews and, finally, the film’s Critics Consensus for a total of five guesses. If you guess correctly before your five chances are up, you’ll get to show off your superior pop culture knowledge by sharing the win with friends on social media.

You can test your movie IQ with a new Daily Tomato every day, as well as participate in special weekend challenges and themed weeks tied to seasonal and holiday content.

The game can be found at www.rottentomatoes.com/daily, so if you want to brush up on your film trivia, now’s the time to do it. Then come back to play, and show everyone you know you really are the biggest film buff you keep telling them you are!