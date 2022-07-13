Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips are Joining Forces

Today, Rotten Tomatoes joins forces with Movieclips, the leading movie scene and trailer network on YouTube, to create the ultimate video destination for entertainment fans!

The new Rotten Tomatoes YouTube Network will build on Movieclips’ 11-year legacy for creating and curating the world’s largest collection of memorable movie moments and film trailers and offer fans access to more than 100,000 short and long-form videos celebrating the world of movies, TV, and streaming. The new network has a subscriber base of more than 90 million entertainment fans and features 10 active channels, including Rotten Tomatoes Movieclips, Rotten Tomatoes Trailers, Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon, Rotten Tomatoes Indie, Rotten Tomatoes Family, Rotten Tomatoes TV, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers, and more.

In addition to providing favorite movie and TV scenes and trailers, the new Rotten Tomatoes Network also features original shows with top Tomatometer-rated movie and TV lists, celebrity interviews, entertainment news, coverage of industry events and festivals, and Rotten Tomatoes’ popular fan debates and discussions on the best entertainment ever made.

The new Rotten Tomatoes Network further reinforces our commitment to becoming the world’s go-to destination for entertainment discovery, recommendation, and discussion.

So head on over to YouTube and check out our brand new Rotten Tomatoes channels for all of the trailers, movie and TV scenes, exclusive interviews, and original content you could ask for!