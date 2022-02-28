Video Interviews

Vikings: Valhalla Cast and Showrunner Reveal the Fiercest Fighter

The stars of the new Netflix historical drama and series showrunner Jeb Stuart speak to Rotten Tomatoes about the next chapter in the Vikings saga.

by | February 28, 2022 | Comments

Which of the Vikings: Valhalla stars took their fight training to the extreme? The cast and showrunner tell Rotten Tomatoes who was the most intense fighter and preview the new Netflix show, a spinoff of History’s Vikings that unfolds a new chapter of history with entirely new characters. Series stars Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson, Caroline Henderson, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhanesson, and David Oakes, and showrunner Jeb Stuart spoke to Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak about the highlights to look forward to, from epic battles to tender Viking love stories.

90% Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 (2022) is now streaming on Netflix

