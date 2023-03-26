Yellowjackets Cast on Season 2's Shocks, Pushing Boundaries, and Collaborating Across Generations

Yellowjackets has returned, and the cast are offering a preview of what season 2 holds. Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley sat down with Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Simon Kessell, Tawny Cypress, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, Courtney Eaton, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, and Steven Krueger to chat about the new season. The stars tease the shocks awaiting fans in season 2, the adult cast members discuss collaborating with the actors playing their characters as teens, and all of the actors talk about the new challenges their characters face.

94% Yellowjackets: Season 2 (2023) premiere is now streaming on Paramount+ and airs at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 on Showtime.

