What We Do in the Shadows Stars on Season 4 and Parenting Colin Robinson

Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillen (Guillermo), and Kayvan Novak (Nandor) shed some light on season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows, FX’s vampire mockumentary series that returns on July 12. The merry band of vampires broke apart at the end of season 3, after welcoming baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) into the world. Season 4 promises to test the vampires’ parenting skills with Colin’s energy vampire powers at their height in his diminutive form. Nadja has opened a club, and Guillermo and Nandor are each on the hunt for a life partner. Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Naz Perez coaxes some delicious — and hilarious — scoops out of the Staten Island–based vampire roommates and their trusty bodyguard.

100% What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 (2022) premieres on Tuesday, July 12 on FX and streaming on Hulu.

