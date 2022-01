Following The Book of Boba Fett ’s premiere, the series’ stars talk about the future of Disney+’s latest Star Wars show. Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen , who play Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, tell Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak about transitioning their characters from The Mandalorian to the new series.

Created and executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the live-action sci-fi series follows the franchise’s famous bounty hunter, once thought dead after falling into a sarlacc’s gaping maw during the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, and the assassin he saved from death in the Tatooine desert in The Mandalorian.

91% The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 (2021) new episodes stream on Wednesdays on Disney+.

