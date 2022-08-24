Diego Luna and Andor Cast on Bringing a New Star Wars Story to Light

Andor, a darker tale in the Star Wars saga, is a prequel to 2016 film Rogue One, which stars Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso and Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Where that entry in the universe revealed Jyn Erso’s youth and recruitment to the Resistance, the new Disney+ series tells Cassian Andor’s transformation from post-war survivor to rebel spy. On whether he maybe has a friendly rivalry with fellow Star Wars universe member Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Luna says he “couldn’t have a rivalry with that man — he’s just pure love…It’ll be the opposite. I’m sure we’re going to go out and get drunk and talk about the experience and how crazy it is sometimes.” Showrunner Tony Gilroy and the writing team kept the cast grounded in the story “that just happens to be in a galaxy far, far away,” Adria Arjona, who plays Bix Caleen, told Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Naz Perez. Luna, Arjona, and fellow cast members Genevieve O’Reilly (“Mon Mothma”), Kyle Soller (“Syril Karn”), and Denise Gough (“Dedra Meero”) revealed their favorite ‘Star Wars’ moments and more when Rotten Tomatoes caught up with them.

- - Andor: Season 1 (2022) premieres on Wednesday, September 21 on Disney+.

