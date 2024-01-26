Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Show Us How to Ride Dune: Part Two's Sandworm

After an almost unbearable two-and-a-half -year wait, we are finally getting Dune: Part Two, the conclusion to Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of the iconic Frank Herbert novel. And while we’re excited to see the return of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Zendaya’s Chani, and the rest of the stellar cast — including new characters played by the likes of Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken — there’s one thing in particular we can’t wait to witness on the big screen: Paul’s legendary ride on a sandworm.

Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Naz Perez sat down with the distinguished cast of Dune: Part Two to talk about the film, and Chalamet and Zendaya offered an inside perspective of what it was like to film the sandworm sequence — “It was absolutely insane” — explaining how difficult it was to “look cool” while doing it. Check out the video above for their cheeky take on “the worm.”

For more, watch the the full Fandango Big Ticket interview with Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin below, and make sure to get your tickets to see Dune: Part Two when it hits theaters on March 1.

Dune: Part Two (2024) opens in theaters on March 1, 2024.

