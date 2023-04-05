The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast on Expanding the Mario Cinematic Universe

Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Keegan-Michael Key sit down with RT correspondent Nikki Novak to talk about the highly anticipated The Super Mario Bros Movie, which is in theaters today. The stars discuss topics like, the expanding “Mario Cinematic Universe,” what movies they watch during family movie night, the bond they share, and much more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens in theaters on April 5, 2023.

