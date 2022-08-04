The Sandman Star Tom Sturridge, Author Neil Gaiman, and More on Realizing the Dream

It’s taken years and several development plot twists to bring author Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman to life on screen. The fantasy series follows The Sandman (Master of Dreams) as he rebuilds his realm following his incarceration by a greedy human warlock. Series executive producer Gaiman, ep and showrunner Allan Heinberg, and cast members Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Vanesu Samunyai talk to Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Perri Nemiroff about the creative process that culminated with their Netflix show and what parts of Dream’s magical world they would like to inhabit.

- - The Sandman: Season 1 (2022) launches on Friday, August 5 on Netflix.

