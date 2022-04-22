Video Interviews

Alexander Skarsgård and Robert Eggers on The Northman's Viking Accuracy

Plus, Eggers explains what he learned from making The Witch and describes how Skarsgård's Viking knowledge was an invaluable resource in making the film.

by | April 22, 2022 | Comments

With his first two films, 2015’s The Witch and 2019’s The Lighthouse, writer-director Robert Eggers developed a reputation for striking visuals, precisely crafted atmosphere, and period-accurate details. His latest, a 9th century Viking revenge tale called The Northman, sacrifices none of those things but delivers the kind of thrilling action-adventure that should appeal to larger audiences. Ahead of the film’s release, RT editor Jacqueline Coley spoke to Eggers and star Alexander Skarsgård about what it was like to work together on it. Skarsgård talks about how they discovered a shared love of Iceland and wanted to do an epic Viking adventure, and he describes how difficult the shoot was. Eggers, meanwhile, explains what he learned from making ‘The Witch’ and describes how Skarsgård’s Viking knowledge was an invaluable resource in making the film.

The Northman opens in theaters on April 22, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Comic-Con@Home 2021 BBC One robots Women's History Month casting spider-man Nickelodeon superman WGN adenture 007 Film chucky Awards doctor who Mary Tyler Moore 71st Emmy Awards comic book movie series Vudu Countdown CBS All Access Martial Arts binge IFC Films Photos TBS miniseries adventure slasher Ovation james bond Emmy Nominations halloween tv spanish language SXSW 2022 Box Office Quiz medical drama cancelled disaster SDCC Watching Series french reboot directors Election Podcast japan elevated horror Black Mirror science fiction Spring TV superhero comic Summer feel good Red Carpet Masterpiece parents trailers facebook revenge Reality Writers Guild of America Funimation YouTube Red Biopics art house singing competition scene in color Stephen King TV Spike TCM Sony Pictures blaxploitation CW Seed Holiday laika Infographic Hear Us Out cancelled TV series name the review Oscars 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards composers PlayStation canceled TV shows Ellie Kemper crime comics Endgame blockbusters Tubi remakes Teen Rocketman Comic Book action-comedy psychological thriller Pacific Islander Crunchyroll Classic Film australia BAFTA political drama richard e. Grant pirates of the caribbean dramedy 90s animated Universal X-Men First Reviews Freeform live event Amazon Studios worst movies Lionsgate Pop TV slashers legend sequel Warner Bros. independent olympics Walt Disney Pictures black aliens Trailer VICE GLAAD movie Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Marvel Studios Mary poppins concert anthology Comedy Sneak Peek OWN Amazon Prime TCA 2017 Fantasy Western Arrowverse Disney Channel Brie Larson Trophy Talk all-time Schedule BET Awards IFC what to watch marvel cinematic universe vampires stoner Apple TV Plus cars PaleyFest CMT leaderboard award winner Logo Broadway Film Festival Amazon Prime Video Winter TV Year in Review cinemax Disney+ Disney Plus biopic gangster 21st Century Fox rotten BET Crackle Opinion rt archives 93rd Oscars royal family PBS Academy Awards Neflix VH1 war sag awards theme song DC streaming service scary movies game of thrones MCU Super Bowl 20th Century Fox new zealand FXX spider-verse Action serial killer screenings Heroines Best and Worst Horror The Witch The Arrangement mutant 2020 obituary latino A24 Family Mystery YA trophy rt labs spinoff Pride Month Video Games ID new star wars movies Tokyo Olympics Disney Plus rotten movies we love TIFF TruTV cancelled TV shows Rock prank Tumblr Song of Ice and Fire indie Paramount mission: impossible zombie TV Land Musical Extras Creative Arts Emmys 2016 Elton John ViacomCBS VOD television BBC LGBTQ National Geographic cops kong dreamworks Mary Poppins Returns based on movie NYCC 2019 movies dceu renewed TV shows christmas movies aapi comic book movies classics Cosplay Alien young adult harry potter breaking bad Legendary Winners italian Musicals crossover cartoon Disney Marvel Television fast and furious 2018 TCA Awards stop motion DC Comics History TLC Rom-Com debate Trivia Acorn TV romantic comedy HFPA Sundance Now franchise die hard President Chernobyl Paramount Plus Universal Pictures 45 Premiere Dates transformers Lifetime Christmas movies 2015 cancelled television docudrama Superheroes quibi festival vs. thriller HBO Max 94th Oscars video criterion DGA films Holidays Toys Black History Month streaming movies Pet Sematary Rocky CNN child's play cooking Image Comics Television Academy Animation king kong ABC Signature Emmys rt labs critics edition Epix high school OneApp Exclusive Video best Prime Video a nightmare on elm street American Society of Cinematographers NBC critics critic resources Lifetime 79th Golden Globes Awards Music GoT talk show E3 HBO Go Pirates Food Network live action crime thriller golden globe awards Valentine's Day spanish telelvision Christmas Television Critics Association hidden camera Hallmark video on demand new york asian-american sequels documentary foreign natural history The Academy Best Picture DC Universe Columbia Pictures Comics on TV archives witnail reviews discovery TV renewals football canceled ABC Family docuseries Fox Searchlight jamie lee curtis LGBT Syfy Grammys women popular YouTube Shondaland boxoffice The CW MSNBC Fall TV supernatural mockumentary streaming Apple TV+ emmy awards suspense IMDb TV Starz 2021 Binge Guide nbcuniversal The Walking Dead Comedy Central book adaptation ghosts YouTube Premium sports joker psycho kaiju werewolf DirecTV posters Apple satire halloween GIFs book Peacock spy thriller Paramount Network RT21 nature anime politics Ghostbusters zero dark thirty saw ITV golden globes dragons Travel Channel Character Guide Bravo Polls and Games Esquire Mudbound NBA mob teaser Lucasfilm Thanksgiving Mindy Kaling biography Country Showtime scorecard diversity Interview Turner APB See It Skip It rom-coms Disney streaming service 1990s true crime deadpool news free movies south america ratings El Rey Shudder USA hist twilight Hallmark Christmas movies Turner Classic Movies spain marvel comics Pop black comedy razzies children's TV boxing justice league Netflix Christmas movies Pixar travel MGM blockbuster space lord of the rings Kids & Family fresh Cartoon Network zombies New York Comic Con 4/20 international crime drama batman SXSW dc dexter TV movies Reality Competition Calendar streamig TV One comiccon hispanic heritage month toy story indiana jones South by Southwest Film Festival SundanceTV target Wes Anderson technology USA Network scary Nominations TCA mcc 2017 E! Netflix game show 99% TCA Winter 2020 japanese AMC venice 73rd Emmy Awards godzilla social media historical drama Fox News adaptation stand-up comedy ESPN Instagram Live dark Star Trek worst sitcom Adult Swim Britbox San Diego Comic-Con Nat Geo 72 Emmy Awards First Look Marvel Sci-Fi basketball Cannes Sundance Amazon Tags: Comedy RT History monster movies AMC Plus FOX Baby Yoda cats comic books Star Wars tv talk Captain marvel documentaries know your critic WarnerMedia wonder woman genre Anna Paquin Certified Fresh Discovery Channel The Walt Disney Company Set visit period drama TNT Hollywood Foreign Press Association Drama BBC America Fargo Marathons Sundance TV heist movie Avengers screen actors guild Awards Tour hispanic Best Director festivals comedies strong female leads king arthur Hulu Best Actor Best Actress 24 frames police drama Spectrum Originals nfl hollywood CBS Dark Horse Comics MTV ABC Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt cults The Purge jurassic park unscripted kids dogs HBO Oscar universal monsters versus toronto Tomatazos A&E Tarantino romance FX on Hulu green book Superheroe FX sopranos finale
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy