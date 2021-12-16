Video Interviews

The Nightmare Alley Cast Say There Was "Nothing Artificial" About the Carnival Set

Guillermo del Toro and stars Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, and David Strathairn talk about coming to a creative understanding and working on a fully realized carnival set.

by | December 15, 2021 | Comments

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s films are known for their magical stories and fantastical settings, so his latest is a bit of a departure, even if it’s no less bewitching. Based on the 1946 novel of the same name, Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as a carnival worker-turned-high-profile mentalist and con man whose life begins to unravel after he meets a manipulative psychologist (Cate Blanchett). It’s a more grounded tale than we’ve previously gotten from del Toro, but equally as dark and mysterious as anything he’s done before. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Nikki Novak spoke about the new film with del Toro, who revealed that he rediscovers who he is as a director on every new project and explained how he had to relinquish control in order to capture his “heavyweight actors” at their best. Then, Novak also spoke with cast members Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, and David Strathairn about what it was like to work on the carnival set (“It was real. I don’t know any other way to describe it.”), how Guillermo del Toro’s directorial style allowed them to come alive, and, at least for Willem Dafoe, what it was like to live out a childhood dream and run away with the carnival for real.

Nightmare Alley opens in theaters on Friday, December 17, 2021. 

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Logo Showtime documentary Sundance Now 2020 A&E Travel Channel hist romance theme song zero dark thirty asian-american Apple cats TIFF Western YA Lucasfilm Holiday Turner psychological thriller crime thriller golden globe awards sequel Masterpiece films Baby Yoda Comics on TV disaster war Red Carpet zombie rt labs cults ratings ESPN Neflix HBO Go streaming movies Pacific Islander PlayStation crime drama Year in Review Interview what to watch FX LGBTQ Paramount Network king kong TV movies Sundance satire toy story Grammys Food Network archives godzilla NYCC Walt Disney Pictures DGA festivals cartoon Rocky Black Mirror vs. DC Comics dramedy witnail Tokyo Olympics Adult Swim comic books Esquire Premiere Dates APB Toys ABC Signature casting Film boxoffice mcc Endgame halloween tv 2021 Christmas Universal sag awards The Academy robots hispanic heritage month slashers TruTV History Columbia Pictures Disney Ovation docuseries Avengers Box Office MCU New York Comic Con superhero Martial Arts child's play Election razzies japan indiana jones VH1 remakes Pet Sematary talk show social media christmas movies richard e. Grant Awards game of thrones San Diego Comic-Con Sneak Peek nbcuniversal police drama GLAAD 1990s BBC Cosplay ID anime heist movie versus ABC Family Tomatazos Sci-Fi sitcom Fox News elevated horror Certified Fresh Spike all-time james bond Podcast trailers prank Epix The Walt Disney Company medical drama science fiction cancelled TV series President DirecTV Mindy Kaling book adaptation YouTube Red Mary Poppins Returns RT History Hear Us Out dexter GIFs Extras Watching Series biography series 20th Century Fox 79th Golden Globes Awards television MTV sequels Peacock Academy Awards Fantasy DC Universe Paramount ITV 45 Writers Guild of America Crackle political drama Pirates Heroines kaiju Emmys 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards E3 Netflix SDCC olympics Country TCA 2017 tv talk a nightmare on elm street reboot Shudder Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt cars Disney+ Disney Plus Apple TV Plus Rocketman Fox Searchlight new star wars movies cooking Crunchyroll quibi The Arrangement Song of Ice and Fire trophy comic book movie target space Marvel docudrama true crime Nickelodeon Drama animated hollywood Syfy Biopics romantic comedy name the review First Look crossover spy thriller comiccon Warner Bros. Holidays based on movie WarnerMedia natural history criterion Star Trek Photos Polls and Games obituary Kids & Family TCA Winter 2020 Marathons Lifetime CMT Awards Tour royal family Winners football USA 007 werewolf Quiz Best and Worst directors award winner AMC YouTube Comedy 21st Century Fox TLC TCA Awards australia technology Captain marvel genre emmy awards harry potter Dark Horse Comics revenge spanish know your critic Nat Geo indie SundanceTV movies FX on Hulu LGBT composers kids twilight stop motion Hollywood Foreign Press Association scary dc feel good Countdown Black History Month Cartoon Network 73rd Emmy Awards Comedy Central scary movies live action stoner The CW rotten movies we love Spectrum Originals Emmy Nominations NBA Family jurassic park adenture Amazon Studios spider-man Vudu TCA Rock ghosts Infographic Cannes justice league Hallmark Christmas movies Wes Anderson Opinion American Society of Cinematographers blockbusters Ellie Kemper reviews Exclusive Video PBS lord of the rings Turner Classic Movies fresh blaxploitation spanish language RT21 travel TCM debate posters TNT Tarantino Comic-Con@Home 2021 Bravo Oscars 2015 scorecard Video Games Pixar hispanic saw independent National Geographic vampires Sundance TV 2016 live event Winter TV breaking bad Trailer biopic 4/20 Animation screenings transformers japanese leaderboard critic resources OneApp mob facebook comic book movies suspense Amazon Prime french discovery nature CBS children's TV cancelled strong female leads black comedy TV hidden camera Spring TV HBO TV One art house classics Disney Plus Ghostbusters Pop First Reviews dreamworks BET critics Chernobyl Creative Arts Emmys Tumblr foreign Valentine's Day Television Academy Paramount Plus The Witch Marvel Television YouTube Premium Tubi IFC Films See It Skip It miniseries Elton John serial killer historical drama Super Bowl Amazon Prime Video OWN Summer game show Star Wars toronto Set visit Legendary Comic Book scene in color Apple TV+ anthology Mudbound blockbuster canceled Anna Paquin popular aapi 90s Mary Tyler Moore Starz Musicals thriller laika monster movies mission: impossible kong BBC One marvel cinematic universe mockumentary superman international rotten concert Reality Competition sopranos rom-coms fast and furious HBO Max stand-up comedy telelvision king arthur Sony Pictures Superheroes DC streaming service Action movie BAFTA singing competition Trivia BET Awards Fall TV rt labs critics edition cinemax Hulu renewed TV shows FOX psycho politics teaser X-Men aliens Funimation women young adult marvel comics TV Land dark screen actors guild black Broadway 72 Emmy Awards Acorn TV NBC nfl Hallmark Calendar binge die hard boxing halloween finale Marvel Studios video documentaries TV renewals 2019 Image Comics zombies free movies CW Seed joker high school new zealand streaming El Rey sports italian Binge Guide Disney streaming service Character Guide parents ViacomCBS SXSW FXX Amazon 2017 WGN batman mutant Instagram Live wonder woman Fargo Freeform VOD latino Mary poppins period drama diversity basketball unscripted Superheroe Nominations worst Shondaland BBC America video on demand adventure MSNBC deadpool dragons Teen Britbox 93rd Oscars Lifetime Christmas movies Rom-Com green book The Walking Dead worst movies comedies Thanksgiving A24 Film Festival spain VICE legend jamie lee curtis The Purge action-comedy AMC Plus Chilling Adventures of Sabrina CNN GoT Disney Channel PaleyFest doctor who Musical news crime franchise Schedule Alien Mystery IMDb TV Horror comics ABC slasher dogs Women's History Month universal monsters Television Critics Association USA Network cancelled television Pride Month best Classic Film Stephen King venice Lionsgate rt archives Music Arrowverse cancelled TV shows Pop TV Universal Pictures TBS Discovery Channel Reality Netflix Christmas movies Brie Larson 99% south america 2018 festival chucky 24 frames E! new york CBS All Access comic cops pirates of the caribbean supernatural spider-verse 71st Emmy Awards gangster adaptation dceu canceled TV shows spinoff IFC book HFPA golden globes Trophy Talk
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy