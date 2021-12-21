Video Interviews

Keanu Reeves on The Matrix Resurrections: "Buckle up and enjoy."

Keanu and his co-stars talk about the evolution of the Matrix franchise and what they're most excited for fans to take away from the film.

Almost 20 years after they last appeared on screen, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are back for another mind-bending sci-fi adventure in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections. This time around, a fully immersed Neo is once again living in blissful ignorance until he encounters a new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who awakens him to the reality of the Matrix and enlists his help to fight a new threat. Ahead of the film’s release, RT editor Jacqueline Coley spoke with Reeves and Moss about what it was like to return to the franchise and become reacquainted with their characters, what the most challenging scenes were to film, and what they want audiences to take away from the new experience. Then Jacqueline also chatted with co-stars Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas about the original trilogy’s impact on their lives and what it felt like to become a part of this iconic franchise.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters on December 22, 2021. 

