The Mandalorian Creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on Grogu's Force Training and the Darksaber's Significance

The Mandalorian is back for season 3, and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni join RT correspondent Naz Perez and spill all the details. How has Grogu matured with the force? What is the significance of the Darksaber in the Star Wars universe? The bounty hunter–turned–father figure Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) heads to Mandalore with his small green ward in a bid for forgiveness for “past transgressions.”

Pascal’s season 3 costars also include Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and newcomer Christopher Lloyd in a role to be revealed.

Season description: The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together

85% The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) premieres on Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+.

Thumbnail image by Lucasfilm Ltd.

