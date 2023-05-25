The Little Mermaid Cast and Creatives on New Music, Getting Into Character, and the Filming Process

It’s time to go “Under the Sea” once more and experience The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation in theaters. Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Naz Perez sat down with the film’s stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina; song composer Alan Menken; and director-producer Rob Marshall to discuss the highly-anticipated film. The cast and creatives talked about the film’s new music, how they got into character, the filming process, and more.

70% The Little Mermaid (2023) is now playing in theaters.

