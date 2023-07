by RT Staff | July 26, 2023 |

RT correspondent Nikki Novak joined Haunted Mansion stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, and director Justin Simien to spill hidden Easter eggs, the cast member’s favorite ghosts, their acting process with Jamie Lee Curtis’ head, and more.

Haunted Mansion (2023) is in theaters on July 21, 2023.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.