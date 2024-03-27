The Godzilla x Kong Cast Talk Baby Kong and New Monsters

We’ve seen the frightening emergence of Godzilla in 2014, we’ve seen the rise of Kong on Skull Island, and we’ve seen the two of them go at each other in Godzilla vs. Kong. All that’s left is for them to team up, and we’ll finally get to see that in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which sees the return of a few familiar faces (aside from Kong and Zilla) and a few new ones as the fearsome twosome take on a mutual enemy.

Ahead of the film’s release, stars Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, and Kaylee Hottle, as well as director Adam Wingard, sat down with RT correspondent Nikki Novak to talk about the new film, sharing new details about baby Kong, discussing what snacks are essential to bring to Hollow Earth, and teasing what new monsters we should expect to see in the film.

Nikki Novak for Rotten Tomatoes: Going to Hollow Earth. What is that like, on the day, when you’re all sitting there as actors?

Brian Tyree Henry: Let’s unpack the H.E.A.V.E., which is what we were in, the vehicle.

Rebecca Hall: What does that stand for again?

Henry: I don’t remember.

Dan Stevens: Hollow Earth Auxiliary Vehicle…

Henry: I thought that “HEAVE” was what we were supposed to do when we got in it, because…

Hall: It is also what you are made to do.

Henry: It’s what you’re made to do, because it’s on these different hydraulics.

Hall: It’s like the thing you go on in a theme park, when you do a simulator.

Henry: And we thought that. We were like, “Yo, when this movie comes out, maybe this’ll be a ride somewhere.” And then after we filmed it, we were like, “We don’t ever want to get on this again.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) opens in theaters on March 29, 2024.

