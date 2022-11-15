The Fabelmans Cast on Iconic Spielberg Films and Artistic Inspiration

Steven Spielberg has given us some of the most celebrated films of the last half century, and while even many of his blockbuster classics offer some contemplative moments, he’s never gotten quite as introspective as he does with his latest film, The Fabelmans. Taking inspiration from his own upbringing, Spielberg tells the story of a young boy with dreams of becoming a filmmaker who unwittingly discovers a secret about his family. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Nikki Novak sat down with Spielberg himself, as well as stars Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch to talk about the challenges of bringing Spielberg’s memories to life, what he shared with them to help them get into character, and what it was like to see the legendary director tell his own story. They also discuss which of Spielberg’s iconic film sets they’d love to go back in time and visit, and why seeing this film will make everyone look at his work in a new light.

The Fabelmans is currently in select theaters, and it expands wide on November 23, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.