The Continental: From the World of John Wick First-Look Exclusive Video: Start Spreading the News...

Rotten Tomatoes brings you this exclusive teaser trailer for The Continental: From the World of John Wick, premiering in September on Peacock. The show visits the past of the hotel and Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the film franchise) along with young Charon (played by the late Lance Reddick in the films).

About the series (official description):

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

The Continental stars Mel Gibson (Cormac), Colin Woodell (Winston Scott), Mishel Prada (KD), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Nhung Kate (Yen), Jessica Allain (Lou), Ayomide Adegun (Charon), Jeremy Bobb (Mayhew), and Peter Greene (Uncle Charlie).

(Photo by Peacock)

• Developed, written and executive produced by: Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Shawn Simmons

• Writers: Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Shawn Simmons

• Executive producers: Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Albert Hughes, Kirk Ward, Greg Coolidge, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger

• Directors: Albert Hughes (Parts 1 & 3), Charlotte Brandstrom (Part 2)

• Studio: Lionsgate

