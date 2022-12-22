The Cast of Babylon on The Immortality of the Movies

Damien Chazelle has established himself as one of the most exciting new directors of the last decade, earning accolades and awards recognition for each of his first three films. He hopes to replicate that success with his latest feature, Babylon, which focuses specifically on the film industry and charts the lives of three characters during Hollywood’s transition from the silent era to the talkies. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Naz Perez sat down with Chazelle, the film’s trio of leads — Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt — and co-stars Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, and Jovan Adepo to talk about that wild opening party scene, being part of the legacy of Hollywood, and the Damien Chazelle’s creativity.

Babylon opens in theaters on December 23, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.