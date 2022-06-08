Video Interviews

The Boys Stars & Creator on Season 3’s Bloody Dysfunction

Butcher's super-powered hypocrisy, what hazing Soldier Boy looks like, and when addressing Homelander, don't say "psychopath.'

by | June 8, 2022 | Comments

Rotten Tomatoes caught up with The Boys stars and series creator Eric Kripke to talk about Homelander’s damaged humanity, adding Soldier Boy (and Jensen Ackles) to the show’s dynamic, and “turning yourself into the demon to defeat the demon.” Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Claudia Doumit, and Ackles joined Kripke in a discussion with Rotten Tomatoes host Jacqueline Coley about the new season, super-powered moral dilemmas, and why you shouldn’t call Homelander a “psychopath” when talking to Starr.

95% The Boys: Season 3 (2022) premieres new episodes on Fridays on Prime Video.

