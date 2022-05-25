Video Interviews

The Bob's Burgers Movie Cast is Ready to Ambush Celebrities with Linda Belcher's Ashes

The stars choose their personal favorite lines, H. Jon Benjamin teases an episode when Bob only says "Oh my God," and Kristen Schaal speaks on the origin of Louise's bunny ears.

by | May 25, 2022 | Comments

We asked The Bob’s Burgers Movie cast about their personal favorite lines from the series. John Roberts’ choice for Linda Belcher (“When I die, I want you to cremate me and throw my ashes in Tom Selleck’s face”) sets off a riff among the cast about who to target on the red carpet once The Bob’s Burgers Movie begins its inevitable awards run. H. Jon Benjamin pitches his episode where Bob only says “Oh, my god” and Eugene Mirman still holds out for Gene’s opportunity to shill for Tylenol and collect a fat paycheck. We ask Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy what part of their personalities live in Tina and Teddy, respectively. And finally, Kristen Schaal talks about protecting future Kristen Schaal, and how The Bob’s Burgers Movie will at last reveal the shattering truth behind Louise’s bunny ears.

92% The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022) debuts on Friday, May 27.

