The Batman Cast and Director on Groundbreaking VR and a Damaged Bruce Wayne

Writer-director Matt Reeves’ gritty new take on the World’s Greatest Detective is easily one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and much to the delight of fans everywhere, it’s finally here. The film picks up with a younger Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) in just his second year as The Batman, following him as he attempts to apprehend a serial killer who calls himself the Riddler, only to discover a conspiracy with unexpected implications. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Naz Perez sat down with Reeves, Pattinson, and co-stars Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Lt. James Gordon), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) to talk about the choices they made in the film. Reeves explains the revolutionary VR technology that helped him craft the cinematography, including the already iconic upside-down camera shot from the trailers, and Pattinson and Kravitz discuss their sizzling chemistry and what makes this Bruce Wayne so brutal. Dano and Wright offer insights into Riddler’s laugh and Gordon’s implicit trust in Batman, while Farrell and Turturro explain how old recordings and classic comics informed their characters. Check out the full interview and catch The Batman when it hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.

