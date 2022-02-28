Video Interviews

The Batman Cast and Director on Groundbreaking VR and a Damaged Bruce Wayne

Director Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson, and the rest of the cast talk about the sizzling on-set chemistry and the various sources of inspirations behind their portrayals of iconic characters.

by | February 28, 2022 | Comments

Writer-director Matt Reeves’ gritty new take on the World’s Greatest Detective is easily one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and much to the delight of fans everywhere, it’s finally here. The film picks up with a younger Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) in just his second year as The Batman, following him as he attempts to apprehend a serial killer who calls himself the Riddler, only to discover a conspiracy with unexpected implications. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Naz Perez sat down with Reeves, Pattinson, and co-stars Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Lt. James Gordon), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) to talk about the choices they made in the film. Reeves explains the revolutionary VR technology that helped him craft the cinematography, including the already iconic upside-down camera shot from the trailers, and Pattinson and Kravitz discuss their sizzling chemistry and what makes this Bruce Wayne so brutal. Dano and Wright offer insights into Riddler’s laugh and Gordon’s implicit trust in Batman, while Farrell and Turturro explain how old recordings and classic comics informed their characters. Check out the full interview and catch The Batman when it hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022. 

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Action Musicals asian-american golden globe awards PlayStation natural history ratings die hard Pet Sematary 2015 universal monsters new star wars movies festival 2019 TCM stop motion Sundance Now Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Best and Worst Quiz foreign animated christmas movies boxoffice dceu Grammys Baby Yoda sports green book remakes nbcuniversal Star Wars deadpool hispanic heritage month A24 The Witch HFPA Election OWN godzilla posters USA rotten comics dogs SXSW 2022 2017 sequels BAFTA rotten movies we love Podcast Discovery Channel South by Southwest Film Festival Spike Broadway 90s Spring TV trophy DC Universe Character Guide MSNBC miniseries cancelled television SDCC E! BET Awards ghosts legend binge venice Music TBS Women's History Month game show WGN Hulu APB Paramount Plus X-Men cooking canceled war blockbusters leaderboard 99% The CW scorecard Disney+ Disney Plus black comedy Martial Arts adaptation Travel Channel marvel cinematic universe indie stand-up comedy Showtime 72 Emmy Awards child's play theme song Box Office rom-coms Tags: Comedy critic resources PBS rt archives spider-verse romance cars scary ViacomCBS blockbuster scary movies dragons NBC breaking bad Universal Pictures dark boxing disaster critics Crackle docudrama basketball Alien 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards dreamworks batman Pixar Valentine's Day 45 prank robots Song of Ice and Fire black harry potter crime thriller comic books independent 2020 canceled TV shows Heroines BBC BBC One Sneak Peek dramedy high school kaiju screenings Red Carpet comedies comic book movie wonder woman Hear Us Out Amazon Prime sopranos IMDb TV Rom-Com Lionsgate period drama Tubi Star Trek jurassic park casting Super Bowl Television Critics Association razzies Mary Tyler Moore LGBTQ SXSW biography royal family Reality 93rd Oscars streaming movies aapi hidden camera Fox Searchlight cults zero dark thirty Western 4/20 know your critic Superheroes true crime MTV Elton John thriller crossover Holiday American Society of Cinematographers mission: impossible Pacific Islander teaser mcc Turner Classic Movies Disney Channel a nightmare on elm street 21st Century Fox travel YouTube Premium Mary Poppins Returns anthology The Arrangement Epix Film Festival heist movie 71st Emmy Awards concert quibi Polls and Games Funimation OneApp telelvision Sci-Fi TLC Peacock singing competition FXX aliens video on demand hist Fargo Awards Biopics TNT blaxploitation ABC Marvel Studios young adult TCA 2017 rt labs critics edition IFC Lucasfilm 007 genre BBC America women Arrowverse justice league chucky DGA all-time Sundance TV GoT Hallmark Marvel Television Hollywood Foreign Press Association Nickelodeon CBS 73rd Emmy Awards Oscars japanese Opinion dexter Photos Vudu Tokyo Olympics french screen actors guild biopic free movies joker popular parents Chilling Adventures of Sabrina zombie Writers Guild of America rt labs DC Comics FX Logo Best Actor Calendar ESPN halloween Amazon Prime Video elevated horror Comic-Con@Home 2021 Nominations tv talk slashers superman laika Television Academy Best Picture what to watch Tomatazos unscripted cancelled TV shows First Reviews twilight feel good Rock Kids & Family Cartoon Network Country strong female leads Paramount Network Apple TV Plus superhero Amazon sequel psychological thriller RT History news Hallmark Christmas movies E3 Holidays Columbia Pictures composers Animation BET Year in Review halloween tv Warner Bros. medical drama video hispanic The Walking Dead slasher latino Adult Swim Walt Disney Pictures Food Network nfl Lifetime Christmas movies movies AMC TV movies IFC Films Trailer Syfy mockumentary vs. cartoon Pride Month 20th Century Fox Captain marvel YouTube australia worst movies TV renewals nature mutant diversity international Endgame Pop TV YA supernatural Christmas TV Instagram Live best politics spanish language Legendary The Walt Disney Company reboot PaleyFest name the review adventure transformers Lifetime reviews cinemax Drama satire Anna Paquin Winter TV ABC Family Classic Film Binge Guide Avengers Disney Plus USA Network FOX werewolf science fiction Emmys Brie Larson space VICE directors CNN Sony Pictures Teen cops Rocketman NYCC social media DC streaming service Musical TCA Awards richard e. Grant See It Skip It historical drama versus VOD monster movies HBO Go HBO Freeform psycho kong spain game of thrones NBA 79th Golden Globes Awards TruTV Pirates based on movie Video Games Crunchyroll Prime Video spanish toy story worst Comedy Tumblr Schedule Sundance gangster kids art house Wes Anderson San Diego Comic-Con political drama king arthur Dark Horse Comics golden globes comic book movies renewed TV shows Ovation Stephen King live action fresh live event hollywood suspense Bravo GLAAD new york comic CBS All Access award winner New York Comic Con crime Marathons Family Winners streaming The Purge technology spinoff pirates of the caribbean Image Comics CMT 2021 jamie lee curtis witnail south america Rocky History saw Disney streaming service cancelled TV series police drama mob facebook Nat Geo films Spectrum Originals Superheroe Starz Premiere Dates Esquire YouTube Red book Paramount serial killer LGBT archives RT21 Chernobyl Comic Book Mudbound adenture Ellie Kemper Disney talk show new zealand TCA Extras james bond spy thriller documentary Black History Month ID classics TIFF Toys Best Actress Apple discovery Mindy Kaling toronto Interview fast and furious Horror Emmy Nominations Reality Competition FX on Hulu sag awards Shondaland Apple TV+ cats crime drama zombies Fox News television Comedy Central First Look Netflix Christmas movies President Thanksgiving Trivia SundanceTV TV Land Britbox obituary A&E Tarantino scene in color stoner The Academy Creative Arts Emmys Neflix king kong book adaptation Awards Tour docuseries Certified Fresh dc DirecTV Turner lord of the rings Academy Awards criterion Countdown finale Best Director revenge romantic comedy marvel comics 24 frames Film Summer olympics WarnerMedia ITV Exclusive Video sitcom AMC Plus movie Fantasy Shudder Fall TV 2018 Watching Series Netflix National Geographic Mary poppins TCA Winter 2020 CW Seed Amazon Studios spider-man El Rey Pop comiccon Infographic Universal action-comedy ABC Signature VH1 Cannes children's TV cancelled TV One franchise debate anime Trophy Talk MCU Set visit 1990s GIFs Mystery italian vampires trailers indiana jones series Black Mirror emmy awards Marvel football Comics on TV festivals doctor who Cosplay Masterpiece 2016 Ghostbusters target Acorn TV documentaries HBO Max japan
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy