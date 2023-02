Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Peyton Reed sat down with RT correspondent Nikki Novak to talk about all things Ant-Man, discussing topics like the fate of blind dates, on-screen brawls, and channeling rage for their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.

