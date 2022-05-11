The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of May 2022

“How surprising!” — said absolutely no one. The fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi horror phenomenon Stranger Things and Disney+’s Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi top our list of the most anticipated series in May. We hit up fans on social media and asked which TV and streaming shows they were most looking forward to this month. What made the list after those monster titles is where it got interesting.

- - Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022) (Netflix)

#1 on Instagram and Twitter, #2 on Facebook

Premieres: May 27



Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the hit Netflix series, promised fans a heavier dose of horror this season. Now that the young cast members are teens, it seems the kiddie scares are over. Let the teen nightmares begin! The Upside Down is even throwing a new big bad into the mix to menace the Hawkins friends, who were split up at the end of season 3 and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was left without her foster pop (David Harbour).

Read More: Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 4

- - Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) (Disney+)

#1 on Facebook, #2 on Instagram and Twitter

Premieres: May 27



Star Wars franchise favorite character Obi-Wan Kenobi clearly stirs the souls of fans. When his limited series hits at the end of the month, we anticipate hot debate over whether this entry should have been a theatrical film à la Han’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Read More: Everything We Know About Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney+ Star Wars Limited Series

98% Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 1 (2022) (Paramount+)

#3 on Facebook, #4 on Instagram and Twitter

Premiered: May 5



Already up and running, Strange New Worlds is a hit with critics and was Certified Fresh the day of its premiere. Fans have taken to this return to episodic adventuring for the Star Trek franchise, giving it an 87% Audience Score on the first episode.

Read More: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Crew on Bringing Episodic Adventure Back to Trek

- - The Essex Serpent: Limited Series (2022) (Apple TV+)

#3 on Twitter, #5 on Facebook

Premieres: May 13



Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star in this adaptation of Sarah Perry’s award-winning bestselling novel set in Victorian England. Danes plays newly widowed Cora who relocates from London to the small village of Aldwinter, lured by a local superstition about a creature known as the Essex Serpent.

- - Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 (2022) (Netflix)

(Photo by Netflix)

#3 on Instagram

Premieres: May 20



The anthology series of animated short stories spans genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy. Season 3 marks executive producer David Fincher’s first foray into animation directing and recent Academy Award Winner and Emmy Winner Alberto Mielgo’s return. The first teaser trailer for Volume 3 is age-restricted, so you’ll have to watch it directly on YouTube.

