Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 4

Production on the fourth season of Stranger Things was halted due to the pandemic back in March 2020, like so many other series. Luckily, filming started back up again in late September — which means that we’re going to get more from the Upside Down when the series returns in May.

But what is the new season going to be about, and who’s in it? Read on as we outline everything we know about season 4 of the Netflix hit.

UPDATED 2/17/21: A two-volume summer premiere and new details about the show’s end.

Welcome to California

(Photo by Netflix)

Another month, another Stranger Things 4 teaser. The new clip, which premiered during Netflix’s Stranger Things Day celebration, gives an uncharacteristically sun-drenched look at the usually gloomy-looking series. It’s been some time since Eleven, Will, Jonathan, and Joyce relocated to California. And finally, we’re getting a peek at their new home and the dangers looming on the horizon.

“We will have the best spring break ever,” Eleven’s voice exclaims over a clip of her writing a letter to Mike. But, things don’t look so great. After living in the Sunshine State for 185 days, she explains how well she has acclimated to her new surroundings. If that spitball she gets hit with is any indication, her new high school experience isn’t all sunshine and roses.

Aside from the difficulty in making new friends at school (and her excitement in reuniting with Mike and the gang), the teaser shows off a chaotic cavalcade of series moments: a creepy doll, gunfights, glammed-up roller skating, explosions, ominous men in suits, a covert underground base, a desert car chase, and so much more that promise an exciting new season.

Beware the Creel House

Fans got a creepy new peek into Stranger Things 4 during TUDUM, the Netflix global fan event that took place on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The Duffer Brothers, along with actors Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery, welcomed audiences to the Creel House — a new locale that will provide some gruesome scares in the new season. The clip takes us back in time to the 1950s and gives us a look at the seemingly haunted house, as well as a tease at the origin story of Robert Englund’s Victor Creel (more on the casting below).

Flickering lights, dead rabbits, and ultimately, the bodies of Creel’s dead children appear, all set to the tune of “Dream a Little Dream of Me.” Did Creel go mad and murder his family? Or is this the work of the Upside Down? As things jump to the present day (that is, 1986), we find our group of Hawkins heroes, Steve, Dustin, Caleb, and Max — as well as a couple of companions we can’t quite make out — breaking into the rundown structure to look for clues. Is this another portal to the Upside Down? Seems so. With references to both Sherlock Holmes and Ghostbusters, the teaser is filled with an overall mysterious and eerie vibe, punctuated by a the ominous ticking of a rather sinister-looking grandfather clock. Honestly, would you expect anything less?

Who’s Coming Back?

hop told us to leave the door open 3 inches…you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/hfeprJIXpF — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 3, 2020

Season 3, which saw our favorite Hawkins, Indiana residents spend their summer like they spend the other seasons — defeating evil forces from another dimension, raising inter-dimensional beasts, and going to the mall — ended on quite a cliffhanger.

Spoiler alert (though why are you reading this article about season 4 if you didn’t watch season 3?): Although beloved police chief/foster dad Hopper (David Harbour) appeared to die sacrificing himself for the greater good at the end of the third season, Harbour is definitely returning to the series. The official Stranger Things Twitter account posted a video after filming began (way back in the beginning of March B.C. — before coronavirus), and Harbour’s face was the first to pop up (sporting a newly shaved head).

Also coming back: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink as the core group of friends; Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke as the teens; Winona Ryder, Harbour, Cara Buono, and newly promoted series regular Brett Gelman as the adults; plus Priah Ferguson as Lucas’ precocious little sister.

Who won’t be back: Billy, that lovely d-bag who proved his heart was good after all when he sacrificed himself to stop the Mind Flayer that was possessing his body all throughout the third season. Alexi, a.k.a. Hopper’s Russian hostage who was tragically killed, is also not likely to return (though we would not be mad if that Slurpee-lover popped up again somehow).

What’s It About?

While it appeared that Hopper was incinerated in the season 3 finale when Joyce (Ryder) closed the gateway to the Upside Down that was hidden in the Russian bunker underneath the Starcourt Mall (with his approval, of course — it was the only way to ensure the safety of Eleven and the town of Hawkins), things might not have gone down the way it seemed. A mid-credits sequence in the finale showed two guards inside a Russian prison taking a prisoner from his cell to feed to a Demogorgon, making sure he was “not the American.”

But after Harbour confirmed his return with a Valentine’s Day video featuring Hopper working on a railroad track in a snowy Russian gulag, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that Hopper is the American in question.

“It’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other,” the brothers confirmed in a press release. “Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/ylNmU2sGRu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2020

Back in Hawkins, it appears the kids might be getting back into Dungeons and Dragons, as some of the footage released via the official social media accounts shows dice rolling and Keery carrying a flag for the “Hellfire Club” that includes some 20-sided dice.

Adding to the initial reveal that “The Hellfire Club” is the title of the first episode, Netflix unveiled all nine episode names during 2021’s Stranger Things Day event:

Since originally being released via the official Stranger Things writers’ Twitter account a year ago, the titles of each episode have been given a bit of an overhaul. Gone are episode names “Tick Tok Mr. Clock,” and “You Snooze You Lose.”

Season 4 episode titles:

Episode 1: “The Hellfire Club”

“The Hellfire Club” Episode 2: “Vecna’s Curse”

“Vecna’s Curse” Episode 3: “The Monster and the Superhero”

“The Monster and the Superhero” Episode 4: “Dear Billy”

“Dear Billy” Episode 5: “The Nina Project”

“The Nina Project” Episode 6: “The Dive”

“The Dive” Episode 7: “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

“The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” Episode 8: “Papa”

“Papa” Episode 9: “The Piggyback”

Who Will We Meet?

(Photo by Netflix)

A bunch of new characters are joining the fray, including:

Robert Englund as Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital.

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, a fun-loving stoner, pizza delivery boy, and Jonathan’s new best friend.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital.

Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, a no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins.

Mason Dye as Jason Carver, a handsome, rich athlete dating the most popular girl in school.

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard.

Nikola Djuricko as Yuri, an unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.

When’s It Coming Back and Will There Be More?

(Photo by Netflix)

Click image to open full statement in a new tab.

On Thursday, February 17, the Duffers released a statement updating fans on what to expect from season 4, when to expect it to drop, and gave further insight on when this Stranger Things story will end.

The first “volume” of season 4 will arrive on May 27 with the second dropping on July 1, and the series will end with season 5.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” the statement reads. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

(Photo by Netflix)

Netflix also released four teaser posters with the announcement. (Open posters larger in a new tab, from left to right above: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4.)

There had been plenty of speculation that the fourth season of Stranger Things would be the last — especially since the young actors definitely don’t look like middle schoolers anymore.

“Season 4 won’t be the end,” Ross Duffer had told The Hollywood Reporter previously. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic-induced shut-down] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

What’s Up With This Eleven Teaser?

Netflix released a new (mysterious, of course) teaser in May hinting at some previously unrevealed information about season 4.

The minute-long clip focuses on Eleven, featuring what appears to be a flashback of the facility where our favorite superpowered teen was raised. As the clock strikes 3 (you’ll recall we know episode 2 was titled “Tick Tok Mr. Clock”), children play games (including what looks like Demogorgon chess) in a medical/science-type facility. A Magic 8-Ball reads “signs point to yes” and a Plinko game with discs that landed on numbers 4, 7, and 8. A man says, “Good morning, children” as the camera pans to a door with “11” on it — and our Eleven (played by Brown), startled, opens her eyes.

- - Stranger Things: Season 4 will be released on Netflix in two volumes: The first half drops on Friday, May 27, and the second will come five weeks later, on Friday, July 1.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.