Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, their Stranger Things costars, and series creators Matt and Ross Duffer promise the new season ups the horror to gruesome effect. The kids are grown, and the stakes are higher, the stars explain to Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley.

92% Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022) part 1 begins streaming on Friday, May 27 on Netflix.

