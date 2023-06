Writers and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller sat down with RT correspondent Karama Horne to talk about their highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The creatives touched on topics like multiverse animation styles, the introduction of Spot, Miles and Gwen’s relationship, and more.

95% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) (Universal Pictures) is in theaters on June 2, 2023.

