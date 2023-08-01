Seth Rogen and the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Cast on Teenage-ifying the Turtles, Favorite Mutants, and More

Seth Rogen, Ice Cube, Brady Noon, Nicolas Cantu, Shamon Brown Jr., and Micah Abbey sat down with RT correspondent Perri Nemiroff to discuss their upcoming movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Rogen reveals how he teenage-ified the turtles, Ice Cube breaks down Superfly’s motivations in the film, the cast discuss who their favorite mutant is, and so much more.

This is the latest iteration of the classic 1980s comic book created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, centering on a quartet of anthropomorphic turtles who are also martial arts experts. Mutated by a radioactive “ooze,” then raised — and trained — in the sewers by their sensei, a rat named Splinter, the Turtles fight crime and struggle to find acceptance in the world. The film is a passion project of sorts for Rogen and frequent partner Evan Goldberg, who grew up fans of the Turtles and wanted to put a fresh spin on the story. This time, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo face off against Ice Cube’s Superfly, who leads an army against New York City and the world to put mutant-kind in charge.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) is in theaters on July 21, 2023.

