Secret Invasion Cast on Nick Fury’s Story, New Characters & Skrull Revelations

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and director Ali Selim sat down with RT correspondent Jacqueline Coley to talk about the new Marvel show that places Jackson’s Nick Fury at the center of the action. The cast and Selim also discussed the introduction of new characters and offered new details about the shapeshifting Skrulls and their warring factions.
65% Secret Invasion: Season 1 (2023) is streaming on Disney+.
