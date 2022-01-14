The Scream Cast Explain How to Survive a Scream Movie

Some of the young new cast members of Scream will tell you they were too young to watch the original Scream when they actually saw it, but all of them will tell you they knew about Ghostface. Such is the legacy of Wes Craven’s game-changing horror franchise, which unleashes a new entry on audiences on January 14, 2022. Ahead of the film’s release, RT Editor Jacqueline Coley spoke to returning legends Neve Campbell and David Arquette about how things have changed since the first film all the way back in 1996 (when they listened to the Fugees nonstop on set) and what tips they could offer to survive a Scream movie (hint: don’t go to Woodsboro). Then, Jacqueline also chatted with co-stars Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Marley Shelton, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ammar about what sets this entry apart from the others, what a Scream musical might look like, and who has the best scream. Check out the video to find out which new addition nerds out on Broadway and enneagram tests, who absolutely geeked out about meeting Courteney Cox, and who was traumatized as a child by a sea of Ghostface costumes on Halloween.
Scream opens in theaters on January 14, 2022.