Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor Explains Why He Sounds So ‘Alec Guinness-y’

If you think you’ve heard a pinched British lilt sneaking into Ewan McGregor’s voice in trailers for new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re not alone. The Scottish actor explains to Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Naz Perez that he’s been studying audio recordings of Alec Guinness from the original trio of Star Wars films to create a progression in his own performance to the Ben Kenobi we first met in the 1977 film. McGregor’s costar Moses Ingram also tells us about her Inquisitor Reva role, and director–executive producer Deborah Chow describes experiencing the power of Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader firsthand on set.

- - Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) premieres on Friday, May 27 on Disney+.