Nicolas Cage is "Still Recovering" from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The cast and crew talk about best Nic Cage movies to pair with Massive Talent, which star would make for a great sequel, and bonding on set.

by | April 21, 2022 | Comments

Few actors can boast the kind of prolific, eclectic, and acclaimed career that Nicolas Cage has enjoyed over the past 40 years, and that’s precisely what makes him the perfect star for a film like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The story follows a down-on-his-luck Nick Cage — played by Nic Cage himself, naturally — who accepts a million-dollar offer to appear at a wealthy superfan’s birthday party, only to discover that superfan (Pedro Pascal) is a dangerous drug lord. It’s an outrageous action adventure that pays homage to Cage’s unique filmography and only works because Cage is who he is. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Nikki Novak spoke with Cage, Pascal, co-star Lily Sheen, and the writing/directing team of Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican about working together, best Nicolas Cage movies to pair with Massive Talent, and what movie star they’d bring on for a fun sequel. Cage explains what it means to get a “Super 8” feeling when he’s making a movie and describes how closely he bonded with Pascal, who reveals what scene from his own filmography he’d like to revisit. Then Sheen explains what “Caging” is, and Gormican and Etten break down a specific Nic Cage ad lib that is destined to become iconic.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opens in theaters on April 22, 2022.

