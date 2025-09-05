New Movies and Shows Streaming in September: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and More

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2025

Highlights

Only Murders in the Building: Season 5

Why You Should Watch: More guest stars mean more suspects for the comedy mystery.

Description: This time, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) solve the murder of their doorman.

Premiere Date: September 9 on Hulu

The Paper: Season 1

Why You Should Watch: Finally, The Office is back! Well, sort of. One Dunder Mifflin employee is, and the camera crew is ostensibly the same.

Description: The crew that followed Dunder Mifflin employees sets their sights on a Toledo, Ohio newspaper as its new subject, and Oscar (Oscar Nuñez) has joined the staff with new editor Ned (Domhnall Gleeson), and reporters Mare (Chelsea Frei), Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo), Detrick (Melvin Gregg), and Adam (Alex Edelman), as well as office staff Nicole (Ramona Young) and managing editor Esmerelda (Sabrina Impacciatore).

Premiere Date: September 4 on Peacock

NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Season 1

Why You Should Watch: Fan favorite NCIS characters finally get their own show!

Description: Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) are coparenting in France when they have to go on the run to clear their names.

Premiere Date: September 4 on Paramount+

Apple TV+

* – original

Friday, September 19

The Morning Show Season 4*

Wednesday, September 24

Slow Horses Season 5*

Friday, September 26

The Savant*

All of You [MOVIE]*

