Critical Thinking: These Holiday Movies Are Rotten; Do You Agree?

“One of the cool things about Christmas movies is that whatever kind of films you like, it eventually buds up against Christmas one way or another. Whether you like documentaries, or musicals, or slashers, there’s a Christmas movie for you,” says Tomatometer-approved critic Alonso Duralde, who talks about the Rotten holiday movies that should be on Santa’s “nice list,” and the Fresh ones that were “naughty.”

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas re-releases in theaters this weekend to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and while it’s considered a classic by many, critics found it to be worthy of its Rotten score, bashing the film for its gross-out humor and over-the-top aesthetics. Were they too harsh? That’s the question Duralde explores as he reassesses other Rotten classics, including Anna Kendrick’s charming Noelle, Paul Feig’s Unaccompanied Minors, and the sentimental and starry Love The Coopers. And just to be fair, Duralde picks a few Fresh films that maybe recieved just a tad too much love.

Check out the full interview above and then take a look at our guide of Rotten holiday movies. —Bryce Marrero

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.