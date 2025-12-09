(Photo by Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection. Fred Claus.)

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

The latest: Jingle bells, Batman smells, and these movies laid an egg! Just in time for the holidays, we’ve updated this list to include such dishonorable classics as Red One, Bad Santa 2, and Jack Frost.

From painful family reunions to sequels no child asked for to multiple Vince Vaughn and Tim Allen vehicles, these are all the Christmas films that scored less than 40% on the Tomatometer. And to make sure these movies landed on enough critics’ naughty lists to be deemed truly universally loathed, every entry had to have at least 20 reviews for inclusion. This leaves the likes of Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas and Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?! out in the cold, but makes plenty of space for Home Alone 3, Christmas With the Kranks, and Deck the Halls. It’s more cinematic coal than you can handle in our guide to the worst Christmas movies ever! —Alex Vo