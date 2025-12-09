TAGGED AS: , ,

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

The latest: Jingle bells, Batman smells, and these movies laid an egg! Just in time for the holidays, we’ve updated this list to include such dishonorable classics as Red One, Bad Santa 2, and Jack Frost.

From painful family reunions to sequels no child asked for to multiple Vince Vaughn and Tim Allen vehicles, these are all the Christmas films that scored less than 40% on the Tomatometer. And to make sure these movies landed on enough critics’ naughty lists to be deemed truly universally loathed, every entry had to have at least 20 reviews for inclusion. This leaves the likes of Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas and Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?! out in the cold, but makes plenty of space for Home Alone 3, Christmas With the Kranks, and Deck the Halls. It’s more cinematic coal than you can handle in our guide to the worst Christmas movies ever! Alex Vo

#30

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Santa Claus (Douglas Seale) is looking for his successor, and hapless taxi driver Ernest P. Worrell (Jim Varney) is just [More]
Starring: Jim Varney, Douglas Seale, Oliver Clark, Noelle Parker
Directed By: John R. Cherry III

#29

Home Alone 3 (1997)
Tomatometer icon 36%

#29
Critics Consensus: Macaulay Culkin's precocious charisma is sorely missed in this hollow sequel, which doubles down on the broad comedy while lacking all the hallmarks that made the original a classic.
Synopsis: When an inept group of criminals tries to get a stolen top-secret computer chip through airport security, it ends up [More]
Starring: Alex D. Linz, Olek Krupa, Rya Kihlstedt, Lenny von Dohlen
Directed By: Raja Gosnell

#28

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)
Tomatometer icon 32%

#28
Critics Consensus: Lacking a transporting yuletide story or dazzling dance routines, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is a hollow holiday confection that's lovely to look at -- and easy to forget.
Synopsis: Young Clara needs a magical, one-of-a-kind key to unlock a box that contains a priceless gift. A golden thread leads [More]
Starring: Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman
Directed By: Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston

#27

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
Tomatometer icon 32%

#27
Critics Consensus: Featuring twice the moms but roughly half the laughs, A Bad Moms Christmas is a slapdash holiday sequel that falls short of the original with a disappointing dearth of good cheer.
Synopsis: Under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: [More]
Starring: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
Directed By: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

#26

Red One (2024)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#26
Critics Consensus: Wrapped in slick packaging but wholly lacking in holiday magic, Red One is a ho-ho-hum action-adventure.
Synopsis: After Santa Claus -- Code Name: RED ONE -- is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu
Directed By: Jake Kasdan

#25

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#25
Critics Consensus: Unaccompanied Minors, while featuring credible performances by its mostly young cast, is simply a rehash of other, funnier movies.
Synopsis: When a Christmas Eve blizzard shuts down the airport, five stranded youths take the opportunity to run wild and have [More]
Starring: Dyllan Christopher, Tyler James Williams, Gia Mantegna, Quinn Shephard
Directed By: Paul Feig

#24

Noel (2004)
Tomatometer icon 28%

#24
Critics Consensus: Noel strains for holiday uplift, but -- despite the involvement of an outstanding ensemble cast -- settles for treacly sentiment instead.
Synopsis: It's nearly Christmas in New York City. Rose (Susan Sarandon) is in the hospital with her elderly mother, who's been [More]
Starring: Penélope Cruz, Susan Sarandon, Paul Walker, Alan Arkin
Directed By: Chazz Palminteri

#23

Four Christmases (2008)
Tomatometer icon 25%

#23
Critics Consensus: Despite a strong cast, this sour holiday comedy suffers from a hackneyed script.
Synopsis: When their plans for an exotic vacation fall apart, unmarried couple Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon) must spend [More]
Starring: Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Duvall, Jon Favreau
Directed By: Seth Gordon

#22

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)
Tomatometer icon 25%

#22
Critics Consensus: The endearingly cheesy Santa Claus Conquers the Martians might just be so naughty it's nice for viewers seeking a sub-competent sci-fi holiday adventure.
Synopsis: Martian ruler Kimar (Leonard Hicks) is upset that the children of Mars are lazy and under the influence of too [More]
Starring: John Call, Leonard Hicks, Pia Zadora, Vincent Beck
Directed By: Nicholas Webster

#21

Bad Santa 2 (2016)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#21
Critics Consensus: Loaded up with the same scatological and misanthropic humor as its predecessor but precious little of its heart or genuine wit, Bad Santa 2 presents a foulmouthed shadow of Christmas past.
Synopsis: Fueled by cheap whiskey, greed and hatred, Willie Soke (Billy Bob Thornton) teams up with his angry little sidekick, Marcus, [More]
Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates, Tony Cox, Christina Hendricks
Directed By: Mark Waters

#20

I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#20
Critics Consensus: Neither parent nor child will find any merriment in this mess.
Synopsis: Estranged from his father (Gary Cole), college student Jake (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) is lured home to New York for Christmas [More]
Starring: Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jessica Biel, Adam LaVorgna, Gary Cole
Directed By: Arlene Sanford

#19

The Mean One (2022)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#19
Critics Consensus: A killjoy entry into the debauched children's story horror canon, The Mean One delivers a seasonally macabre bag of lime green coal.
Synopsis: One Christmas Eve in a sleepy mountain town, Cindy's family is killed and her Christmas is stolen by a bloodthirsty [More]
Starring: David Howard Thornton, Krystle Martin, Chase Mullins, John Bigham
Directed By: Steven LaMorte

#18

Santa Claus (1985)
Tomatometer icon 22%

#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In ancient times, a man named Claus (David Huddleston), who delivers toys in his small village, fulfills his destiny to [More]
Starring: Dudley Moore, David Huddleston, John Lithgow, Burgess Meredith
Directed By: Jeannot Szwarc

#17

The Christmas Candle (2013)
Tomatometer icon 22%

#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 19th-century England, a minister's quest to modernize his village puts him at odds with people who believe that whoever [More]
Starring: Hans Matheson, Samantha Barks, Lesley Manville, Sylvester McCoy
Directed By: John Stephenson

#16

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)
Tomatometer icon 21%

#16
Critics Consensus: It boasts a few laughs, but overall, Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas ranks among Perry's least entertaining or substantive works.
Synopsis: Madea (Tyler Perry) accompanies her niece, Eileen (Anna Maria Horsford), to the small town of Buck Tussel to pay a [More]
Starring: Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy, Chad Michael Murray, Anna Maria Horsford
Directed By: Tyler Perry

#15

Fred Claus (2007)
Tomatometer icon 20%

#15
Critics Consensus: A slew of talent is wasted in this contrived and overly sentimental Christmas film, which can't quite get the balance between slapstick humor and schmaltzy uplift.
Synopsis: Of the two Claus brothers, Fred is the troublemaker and polar opposite of his saintly sibling, Nicholas. When Fred's criminal [More]
Starring: Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti, Miranda Richardson, John Michael Higgins
Directed By: David Dobkin

#14

Jingle All the Way (1996)
Tomatometer icon 20%

#14
Critics Consensus: Arnold Schwarzenegger tries his best, but Jingle All the Way suffers from an uneven tone, shifting wildly from a would-be satire on materialism to an antic, slapstick yuk-fest.
Synopsis: Workaholic Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wants to make things up to his son, Jamie (Jake Lloyd), and wife, Liz (Rita [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Rita Wilson
Directed By: Brian Levant

#13

Love the Coopers (2015)
Tomatometer icon 19%

#13
Critics Consensus: Love the Coopers has a talented cast and a uniquely bittersweet blend of holiday cheer in its better moments, but they're all let down by a script content to settle for cloying smarm.
Synopsis: For their annual Christmas Eve celebration, Sam Cooper (John Goodman) and his wife Charlotte (Diane Keaton) welcome four generations of [More]
Starring: Alan Arkin, John Goodman, Ed Helms, Diane Keaton
Directed By: Jessie Nelson

#12

The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Tomatometer icon 19%

#12
Critics Consensus: The Perfect Holiday is the perfect example of Christmas movie clichés run amok.
Synopsis: Nancy (Gabrielle Union), a divorced mother of three, feels especially lonely during the holidays. Sensing her sadness, Nancy's youngest daughter, [More]
Starring: Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut, Queen Latifah, Terrence Howard
Directed By: Lance Rivera

#11

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
Tomatometer icon 17%

#11
Critics Consensus: Playing Jack Frost as an evil cross between Liza Minnelli and Liberace, Martin Short is a welcome presence, but this tired series continues drawing from its bag of bland gags and dumb slapstick.
Synopsis: Christmas cheer turns into holiday chaos when Scott Calvin, aka Santa, invites his in-laws for a visit and must, simultaneously, [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, Martin Short, Elizabeth Mitchell, Spencer Breslin
Directed By: Michael Lembeck

#10

Mixed Nuts (1994)
Tomatometer icon 16%

#10
Critics Consensus: Mixed Nuts may provoke strong allergic reactions in all but the most undemanding filmgoers -- and the most forgiving Steve Martin fans.
Synopsis: Philip (Steve Martin) manages a suicide-prevention hotline called Lifesavers, assisted by Mrs. Munchnik (Madeline Kahn) and Catherine (Rita Wilson). On [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn, Robert Klein, Anthony LaPaglia
Directed By: Nora Ephron

#9

Jack Frost (1997)
Tomatometer icon 16%

#9
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As notorious serial killer Jack Frost is being driven to his execution, the truck carrying the murderer encounters a bizarre [More]
Starring: Scott MacDonald, Christopher Allport, Stephen Mendel, Eileen Seeley
Directed By: Michael Cooney

#8

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)
Tomatometer icon 15%

#8
Critics Consensus: Nobody's Home.
Synopsis: Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan [More]
Starring: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Timothy Simons
Directed By: Dan Mazer

#7

Black Christmas (2006)
Tomatometer icon 14%

#7
Critics Consensus: A gratuitous remake of the 1974 slasher, Black Christmas pumps out the gore and blood with zero creativity, humor, or visual flair.
Synopsis: The holiday season turns deadly for a group of sorority sisters (Katie Cassidy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lacey Chabert, Michelle Trachtenberg) [More]
Starring: Katie Cassidy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lacey Chabert, Michelle Trachtenberg
Directed By: Glen Morgan

#6

A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)
Tomatometer icon 14%

#6
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Boyd is forced to spend Christmas at his parents' house and has to hit the road with his eccentric father [More]
Starring: Joel McHale, Robin Williams, Lauren Graham, Clark Duke
Directed By: Tristram Shapeero

#5

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights (2002)
Tomatometer icon 13%

#5
Critics Consensus: Sandler returns to his roots in this nauseating concoction filled with potty humor and product placements.
Synopsis: Davey Stone, a 33-year old party animal, finds himself in trouble with the law after his wild ways go too [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Austin Stout, Kevin Nealon
Directed By: Seth Kearsley

#4

An American Carol (2008)
Tomatometer icon 13%

#4
Critics Consensus: An American Carol suffers not so much from its perceived political bias, but from the fact that it simply is not very funny.
Synopsis: Documentary filmmaker Michael Malone (Kevin Farley) makes movies about America's shortcomings and is now embarking on a campaign to abolish [More]
Starring: Kevin P. Farley, Kelsey Grammer, Trace Adkins, Robert Davi
Directed By: David Zucker

#3

Surviving Christmas (2004)
Tomatometer icon 8%

#3
Critics Consensus: Surviving Christmas is unpleasant characters attacking each other for 90 minutes before delivering a typical, hollow anti-consumerist message
Synopsis: A wealthy executive, Drew Latham (Ben Affleck) has no close relationships and becomes nostalgic for his childhood home as Christmas [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini, Christina Applegate, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Mike Mitchell

#2

Deck the Halls (2006)
Tomatometer icon 6%

#2
Critics Consensus: Relying on flat humor and a preposterous plot, Deck the Halls is an unnecessarily mean-spirited holiday movie that does little to put viewers in a holiday mood.
Synopsis: Steve (Matthew Broderick), suburban dad and Christmas enthusiast, finds a wrinkle in his well-ordered existence with the arrival of his [More]
Starring: Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Kristin Davis
Directed By: John Whitesell

#1

Christmas With the Kranks (2004)
Tomatometer icon 5%

#1
Critics Consensus: A mirthless movie as fresh as last year's fruit cake, Christmas with the Kranks is a coarse, garish comedy that promotes conformity.
Synopsis: Finally alone for the holidays, Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) plan to eschew the Christmas traditions [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd, M. Emmet Walsh
Directed By: Joe Roth

